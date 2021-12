Despite announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal following the Gasparilla Bowl, Emory Jones seemed uncertain about his future after the game. When reporters asked about what was next for him he said that he wasn’t thinking about his future, and he would have to talk to his family and close ones before making a decision. Jones left the door open for a return to Florida, but he admitted he hadn’t been thinking too hard about the decision recently.

