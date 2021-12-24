ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release details of Las Vegas rideshare sexual assault

By KTNV Staff
An update to a crime alert from earlier this week, a Las Vegas Uber driver is accused of raping his passenger.

Newly released police documents accuse the driver of strangling the woman until she was unconscious.

RELATED: Las Vegas rideshare driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 30-year-old Dawed Mekonene.

Police say he picked up the woman last Thursday and when she fell asleep in the back seat say the man canceled her ride and raped her.

They say the woman woke up while it was happening and that's when the driver choked her until she was unconscious.

After the attack, she was dropped off at her requested location, according to LVMPD.

