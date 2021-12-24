Senior Activity Center hosts annual Christmas meal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday, the Senior Activity Center in Pocatello hosted its annual Christmas lunch.

Members of the Senior Center got the chance to eat a nice meal and celebrate with their friends.

"It was a good chance for them to socialize, said Board President Ernest Naftzger. "Many of them do not have an opportunity to do that, so it was pretty neat to see their reactions and have this many people come to this meal."

Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser says the event was eye-opening to see how much the Senior Center means to the community.

"If they were at home by themselves, would they be smiling?" Moser said. "They're out here and they're looking at each other and they're talking. They're communicating and they're reminiscing. That’s what it's all about. That's what the Senior Center is all about."

The meals were served by Moser and other volunteers from the Bannock County Commissioner's office.

"It's really gratifying to see this many people volunteer and provide support for the seniors in our community," Naftzger said.

