The New Orleans Saints are extremely thin at quarterback due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, meaning they will start rookie Ian Book out of Notre Dame against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Jameis Winston has been out for weeks due to a torn ACL, while Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemien are both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, Book said it was not much of a surprise to him that he would be named New Orleans' starter for this coming week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO