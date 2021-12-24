ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 5th woman

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dK50v_0dV6OroT00
Actor accused: A fifth woman has accused actor Chris Noth of sexually assaulting her. Noth has denied the allegations by all five women. ( Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images)

A fifth woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth.

In a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, 80, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile alleged she was “sexually victimized” and “sexually abused” by the “Sex and the City” and “Law & Order” star in 2002, Variety reported.

“I was trying to get him to stop,” Gentile said.

The day after the alleged incident, Gentile claims Noth, 67, called her and said if she “ever told a soul about what happened the night before, that he would ruin my career, I would never sing again and he would blacklist me in the business,” according to People.

“I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” Gentile said. ”I’m speaking out now in support of the other four women who have courageously come forward before me. I feel that we should have our day in court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did -- and also speaking out to ensure the rights of my nieces, my goddaughter and future victims of sexual harassment and assault.”

Noth’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Noth has previously denied all other allegations, calling them “categorically false,” Variety reported.

On Dec. 16, two women originally claimed Noth had sexually assaulted them.

The women, who used the pseudonyms “Zoe” and “Lily” during interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, allege they were assaulted in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively. Each woman approached The Hollywood Reporter separately and do not know one another.

In a statement, Noth denied the allegations.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth wrote. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

On Dec. 17, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Noth, according to People.

The woman said that when she was 18, Noth had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

Noth also denied that allegation through a representative, who said, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Noth was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, and was also fired from the CBS series “The Equalizer,” Variety reported.

This week, an actor on “Sex in the City,” who, in her mid-20s, worked as Kristin Davis’ stand-in for four seasons, published an essay and called Noth’s behavior on the set “disgusting” and “toxic.” She alleged Noth slid his hand down her back and “over my butt,” according to Variety.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33, Shot and Killed in L.A.

11:44 AM PT -- Cops say they were called to the area on a report of gunshots, when they arrived, they located Slim 400 suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 9:08 AM PT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Gloria Allred
Person
Kristin Davis
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Actor#New York City#Law Order#Https T Co Psluklx9gj#Variety
thefocus.news

Who is Isabel Pakzad? Age and career of James Franco's beau explored

Who is James Franco’s girlfriend Isabel Pakzad? Her age, career and more explored as the actor trends today after featuring on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast. The weekly interview podcast series is hosted by former People Magazine editor in chief Jess Cagle. It has featured Hollywood stars such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Nicole Kidman.
CELEBRITIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Marilyn Manson's home raided by police

Marilyn Manson's home was raided by police in connection to an investigation into sexual assault allegations. On Monday (11.29.21), the 52-year-old musician - whose real name is Brian Warner - wasn't at home as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives served a search warrant and reportedly entered his West Hollywood apartment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Post

Sam Waterston Returns to NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ as District Attorney Jack McCoy

Dun dun: Sam Waterston, longtime “Law & Order” veteran, will be returning for his 17th season as District Attorney Jack McCoy on the famed Dick Wolf show for its revival. Waterston joins previously announced “Law & Order” alum Anthony Anderson, who will return to the cast as Detective Kevin Bernard. “Law & Order” premieres its 21st season on NBC on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Gets Life Sentence For Attacking Partner & Teenage Girls

33-year-old MMA fighter Liam Hall has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole after assaulting his partner and her two teenage girls. It all began in September when Hall entered a drunken and drugged rage over losing his wallet. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits.Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter convicted Thursday of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when the Minnesota police officer mistook her gun for a Taser. Another was Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted of murder last month for shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two and wounding a third.The run of testifying defendants raises the question of whether a shift in thinking is occurring...
LAW
KRQE News 13

Brothers charged in 2020 murder back in court this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two brothers accused of killing another man will be back in court Monday. Brandon and Steven Candelaria are accused of killing Luciano Montoya back in November of 2020. It happened in a southeast Albuquerque apartment. Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
77K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy