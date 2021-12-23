ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nendoroid Crewmates from Among Us – First Look

By Dave Acuña
sirusgaming.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Smile Company, the creators of the popular Nendoroid figures, just released pictures of the crewmates from the hit game Among Us in nendo form!. Don’t they look cute? (Don’t mind the dead crewmate) Only three colors have been...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

