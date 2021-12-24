ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Welcomes The Removal Of His Name From The Report Authored By Sir Ivor Roberts, "An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism And Illicit Trade In East Africa"

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Published in April 2021, a report authored by Sir Ivor Roberts titled " An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa " contained references to Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa and his PTG group of companies. Through his legal counsel, Ayabatwa made representations to the legal counsel for Sir Roberts as to Ayabatwa's history as a Pan-African industrialist and philanthropist operating across the African continent and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All references to Ayabatwa in the Roberts' report have now been removed. Ayabatwa welcomes this development and is happy to put this matter behind him.

Senior Advisor David Himbara commented on this episode as follows:

"Regrettably, due to the complexity in the persisting instability and conflict in eastern and central Africa, it is nearly impossible for foreign researchers and analysts to fully grasp positive and negative actors in the region. In Ayabatwa's case, for example, his Congo Tobacco Company has been the only manufacturing business operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for over four decades. The company is one of the few providers of legitimate employment opportunities in a region devastated by instability and war. It is therefore ironic that Ayabatwa was lumped together with illicit trade and extremism in the Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa report penned by Sir Roberts . "

About Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is a pan-African industrialist. He is the founder and controlling shareholder of the Pan African Tobacco Group, Africa's largest indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products. The company, which in 2018 celebrated its 40th year of operations, manufactures cigarettes in nine African countries, namely, Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates. Ayabatwa is also one of Africa's leading philanthropists. He has helped communities uplift themselves in fields such as education, food security, afforestation, and water-access. Through his non-profit foundation, Ayababwa strives to help young people to gain the practical engineering experience required to enter the job market in Africa. More recently, Ayabatwa assisted governments in the battle against the Covid19 pandemic by contributing medical equipment and foodstuffs during the lockdowns.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tribert-rujugiro-ayabatwa-welcomes-the-removal-of-his-name-from-the-report-authored-by-sir-ivor-roberts-an-unholy-alliance-links-between-extremism-and-illicit-trade-in-east-africa-301450630.html

SOURCE Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

