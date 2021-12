NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans know how to fight and not quit, no matter how ugly a game might be. That's the biggest reason why the Titans are a win, or an Indianapolis loss, from clinching their second straight AFC South title with two games remaining. A team that has had 88 different players on the field in a season, the most ever in a non-strike season, never gives up -- even when down 10-0 at halftime.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO