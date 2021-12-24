ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

‘Arizona Christmas’ songwriter encouraged by Alice Cooper

By Jordan Bontke
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hltAZ_0dV6NeY300

Decembers in Arizona may be far from what's sung about in traditional Christmas music, but a local artist found the Valley’s mild winter temperatures as an inspiration for a song that caught the ear of a rock legend.

Abby Walker pursued a lot of careers before she found the one to allow her to say, “I am making a living doing what I love."

In College at Arizona State University, she was a biology major. Her minor in Spanish led her to consider becoming a diplomat. She was even once an aquatic athlete.

“I played underwater hockey, which is crazy,” said Walker.

While playing underwater hockey one day, she says she was kicked in the head and suffered a concussion. That injury, she says, kept her from learning the way she once did.

So, Abby fell back on a constant in her life – music.

Growing up, Abby was a regular in a church band singing or playing guitar.

The ukulele has become a primary instrument for her in a Christmas song growing in popularity.

The first lyrics for her original, ‘Arizona Christmas’ are sung "snow is falling all around, oh wait just kidding it's an Arizona Christmas."

The song is already on several streaming services, it's gotten some local play on the radio and it helped launch her to a stage in front of Alice Cooper.

“I've lived less than a mile away from the Phoenix (Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock) Teen Center for years and I had no idea until I heard about this competition,” she said.

With just a year before she got too old to enter, the 24-year-old auditioned for Alice Cooper's Proof is in the Pudding Competition.

The winner would get a chance to open for the Godfather of Shock Rock.

As a finalist, she was asked to perform an original Christmas song.

With a Christmas sweater on and grooving with her Ukulele, she sang to an audience she could barely see under stage lights. The only ones visible she says were the judges and recognizable face of Alice Cooper.

“Look at Rudolph’s bright red nose, oh his cheeks and shoulders are so red, too,” she sang.

She finished among the top eight, which she wasn't too happy about.

"It sucked,” she said.

For Abby, what didn't suck was how the song was received.

“I can see the judges laughing, I could see Alice Cooper laughing, she said. “I always want to connect with my audience. If my intention was to get laughs – that’s great.”

Backstage after the competition, Abby sought to introduce herself to the Cooper family.

She found out - no introduction was needed when Alice's Wife Sheryl said, "we've heard your name - it's floating around our household,” recalled Walker.

That's all she needed to hear to keep strumming and singing.

“That's more validation than anything,” she said.

Ever since, Abby has been booking regular gigs around the Valley, including one on Christmas day.

So I’ll be playing on Christmas, which I wrote another song about as an apology to my family,” she said.

If you want to hear more of Abby's original music, she's got a full artist page set up online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Alice Cooper Trends on Twitter for Being Mr. Nice Guy

Alice Cooper is on the receiving end of a lot of love on Twitter today (December 20) after a photo of him went viral. The photo below shows the Godfather of Shock Rock volunteering at a shelter and serving food. Plenty of Twitter users replied and shared the photo en...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Alice Cooper at the Greek Theatre on April 24th

The legendary Alice Cooper is set to perform at the Greek Theatre on April 24, 2022, alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley. In celebration of Cooper’s latest release Detroit Stories, Frehley will be heading back to the stage in 2022 with Alice Cooper for the Detroit Muscle Tour which includes only a single stop in Los Angeles, California.
kjzz.org

Christmas music from Arizona: Desert Voices

All week we’ll be taking The Show out with a taste of Arizona’s music scene — Christmas style. Today, you’re listening to the Desert Voices choir. Desert Voices features a mix of LGBTQ people and straight allies who join forces to create their sound. Besides singing,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
NY1

It's always Christmas for singer/songwriter Elizabeth Chan

For many, the holiday season means favorite Christmas songs are on constant rotation. And while countless performers release holiday albums each year, one New Yorker does Christmas music year round. In fact, Elizabeth Chan only writes Christmas songs. Chan is not a trained musician, singer, or songwriter. She had a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
US 103.1

March 2021 Recap: Rockers Get Vaccinated, Unlikely Friendship Revealed

Rockers got vaccinated in March 2021, and they posted the pictures to prove it. Artists also reacted to Eddie Van Halen's "In Memoriam" tribute at the Grammys, which some fans considered to be way too short, one band put the final nail in its coffin and an unlikely friendship between two musicians was revealed. Also in March: 2020 album sales were tallied, with only one classic rocker cracking the Top 200.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 18 best Christmas songs, from Santa Baby to Last Christmas

Merry Christmas, one and all, it's time to break out the mince pies (as if you haven't already), pour the prosecco and put on some festive music. Christmas songs don't always have to be merry – among the most beloved festive tunes are "2,000 Miles" by The Pretenders, which is curiously bleak, and the heartbreak of Wham!'s "Last Christmas". Of course, there are plenty of upbeat songs on our list, too, from Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to Mariah Carey's"All I Want for Christmas is You". Here are some of our favourites, from Forties classics to more...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Christmas Song#Arizona State University#Spanish#Arizona Christmas
Variety

St. Vincent Finds Melancholy ‘At the Holiday Party,’ in the Best Christmas Song of 2021

The best holiday song of the year isn’t on a Christmas album. It’s St. Vincent’s “..At the Holiday Party,” a track from her album “Daddy’s Home,” which takes a look at the other side of seasonal revelry — that feeling of being alone in the crowd and trying to put on a festive face while living a life of quiet desperation. It’s a song for anyone who, in the midst of people concerned about tracking their lost shipments, is actually losing their shit … or just who, like the song’s narrator, is able to pick out the partygoer who’s just...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy