NBA

NBA rumors: Mavericks rookie Eugene Omoruyi likely out for the season

HoopsHype
 3 days ago

Dallas Mavericks PR: Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi recently...

hoopshype.com

HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Trey Lyles enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Toronto Raptors rookie Dalano Banton has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be available to play on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banton was one of several Raptors players to enter the health and safety protocols recently as the team experienced a coronavirus outbreak. Toronto still has 10 players out because of the health and safety protocols and has just seven available to play on Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line. 2021 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 46-23 roll

The Dallas Mavericks are yet another team dealing with the loss of several players due to COVID-19 protocols, and will be short-handed when they take on the Utah Jazz in a key Western Conference matchup as part of the NBA schedule for Christmas night. The Mavericks (15-16) have seven players listed as out due to health and safety protocols, including MVP candidate Luka Doncic, and one of their top players, Kristaps Porzingis (toe), is questionable. Dallas has struggled of late, losing 102-95 to Milwaukee on Thursday, and has dropped three of four. The Jazz (22-9), first in the Northwest Division, have won two in a row, including a 128-116 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Utah leads the all-time series 104-75.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA

