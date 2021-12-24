Pippen Jr. scores 23, Vanderbilt overtakes BYU 69-67

In an exclusive interview with The Next Round, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke in detail about his departure and what went into the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He also touched on the potential interest from other schools, in particular, the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
On Christmas Day, the Warriors and Suns will meet for the third time this season. The first matchup between the two teams went down to the wire, with the Suns escaping with a hard-fought 104-96 victory. Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) and Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for Phoenix while Mikal Bridges helped the Suns limit Stephen Curry to one of the worst shooting performances of his career (4-21 FG).
BYU had chances to win, but Scottie Pippen Jr was too much down the stretch as Vanderbilt beat BYU 69-67 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic. Alex Barcello had two looks in the final seconds to tie it, but he missed a free throw runner and an offensive putback at the rim. Barcello looked like he might have taken some contact on the putback, but no foul was called.
Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty 80-75 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday. Trevin Knell added 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 11 for BYU (11-3). Darius McGhee had 29 points for the Flames (8-6). Shiloh Robinson added 11 points. ___. For more AP...
PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday. Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he tried to set low expectations for himself when he returned to action Saturday for the first time since entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 12. So much for that.
Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O'Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night
NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks 101-87 on Saturday for their first win on the holiday in a decade. Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the...
