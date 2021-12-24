Pippen Jr. scores 23, Vanderbilt overtakes BYU 69-67

BYU had chances to win, but Scottie Pippen Jr was too much down the stretch as Vanderbilt beat BYU 69-67 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic. Alex Barcello had two looks in the final seconds to tie it, but he missed a free throw runner and an offensive putback at the rim. Barcello looked like he might have taken some contact on the putback, but no foul was called.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO