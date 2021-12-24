ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Pippen Jr. scores 23, Vanderbilt overtakes BYU 69-67

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored the last 16 points for Vanderbilt over...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Diamond Head Classic#Vanderbilt#Ap#Commodores
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What channel is Warriors vs. Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA Christmas game

On Christmas Day, the Warriors and Suns will meet for the third time this season. The first matchup between the two teams went down to the wire, with the Suns escaping with a hard-fought 104-96 victory. Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) and Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for Phoenix while Mikal Bridges helped the Suns limit Stephen Curry to one of the worst shooting performances of his career (4-21 FG).
NBA
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Falls to Vanderbilt, Draws Liberty in Consolation Game

BYU had chances to win, but Scottie Pippen Jr was too much down the stretch as Vanderbilt beat BYU 69-67 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic. Alex Barcello had two looks in the final seconds to tie it, but he missed a free throw runner and an offensive putback at the rim. Barcello looked like he might have taken some contact on the putback, but no foul was called.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Traore scores 19 to carry BYU past Liberty 80-75

Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty 80-75 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday. Trevin Knell added 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 11 for BYU (11-3). Darius McGhee had 29 points for the Flames (8-6). Shiloh Robinson added 11 points. ___. For more AP...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Warriors top Suns for NBA lead; Nets return to beat Lakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday. Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Bucks rally late in Antetokounmpo's return for 117-113 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he tried to set low expectations for himself when he returned to action Saturday for the first time since entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 12. So much for that.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Walker's triple-double leads Knicks over Hawks, 101-87

NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks 101-87 on Saturday for their first win on the holiday in a decade. Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy