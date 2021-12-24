WWE RAW Superstar Reveals Whereabouts Of Veer Mahaan

The Irish-born professional wrestler Stephen Farrelly is better known by his WWE ring name ‘Sheamus’ in the wrestling Universe. This 43 years veteran has put his hands on multiple championship belts in his WWE tenure. The four-time World Championship, three-time WWE Championship, One time World Heavyweight Championship, and four times WWE Raw Tag Team Championship winner Sheamus is not currently giving his presence in any WWE events as he has been on the receiving end of a severe nose injury a few months back. ‘The Celtic warrior’ is one of the most successful heels in WWE.
