WWE RAW Superstar Reveals Whereabouts Of Veer Mahaan

Attention everyone wondering if all the on-screen chemistry between Dancing with the Stars pros and their celebrity partners ever leads to real life feelings. Um, it does. Look no further than Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, who were partnered during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and have been going strong ever since. Artem actually just opened up about the relationship—and how he fell for Nikki when she was with John Cena—during an episode of The Bella’s Podcast.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO