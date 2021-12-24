Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out

DALLAS - With six replacement players on the Dallas Mavericks roster, COVID-19 chaos took center stage as the Mavericks hosted the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In Dallas' last home game at the American Airlines Center in 2021, the Mavs lost to the Bucks 102-95. Dallas was without 10 players tonight, including seven Mavs at various stages in the league’s COVID safety protocols. Dallas star Luka Doncic (protocols) was out for his sixth-straight game, after missing the first five while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) missed his second-straight game. Six of the Mavs' 13 available players were replacement players.

