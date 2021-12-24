ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out

DALLAS (AP) — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks have won more than...

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet on Christmas Day in the NBA from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Celtics are in need of a win after losing five of their last eight games and would expect them to pick up their play on Christmas. As for the Bucks, they’ve been cruising along this season, winning 10 of their last 15 games and looking for their 22nd win of the year today.
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Mavericks 95

The Milwaukee Bucks may have been short handed, but they had enough reinforcements compared to the Dallas Mavericks to break out a 102-95 win. Jrue Holiday powered the offense with 24 points, seven assists and rebounds, along with Khris Kiddleton’s 26 points and seven assists. A strong showing from Boogie polished off the scoring effort and help propelled the team to a win, and with his guarantee date looming too. What a tragedy to see Jason Kidd sent packing this night with a loss…
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
DallasBasketball

'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

DALLAS - With six replacement players on the Dallas Mavericks roster, COVID-19 chaos took center stage as the Mavericks hosted the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In Dallas' last home game at the American Airlines Center in 2021, the Mavs lost to the Bucks 102-95. Dallas was without 10 players tonight, including seven Mavs at various stages in the league’s COVID safety protocols. Dallas star Luka Doncic (protocols) was out for his sixth-straight game, after missing the first five while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) missed his second-straight game. Six of the Mavs' 13 available players were replacement players.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
