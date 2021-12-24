ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose synagogue destroyed after flames burn for hours

By Taylor Bisacky
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay synagogue was destroyed early Wednesday morning after flames burned through the building for hours.

The San Jose Fire Department says the fire appeared to have started outdoors near a carport and then extended into the attic space of The Chabad (Habad) House.

A sacred place in San Jose scorched after an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld says he has an idea of what happened after reviewing surveillance video at his synagogue: The Chabad House.

He says the cameras caught this suspect on the property around the time of the fire.

Rabbi Weinfeld says he and his wife just renovated and opened this new location of the synagogue at Branham Lane three months ago.

Now, they’re left picking up the pieces.

Despite all of this destruction, Rabbi Weinfeld says he’s grateful no one was injured and that the most important items in the synagogue made it out okay.

A community member started a GoFundMe page to help the synagogue recover from this tragedy.

Rabbi Weinfeld says he’s grateful for the community support and will use those funds to find a new space and eventually rebuild.

The San Jose Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but they can confirm that this was neither a hate crime nor racially motivated.

