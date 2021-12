Superb performances of two Beethoven string quartets make for the perfect Sunday morning. One expects any ensemble that is performing at the Wigmore Hall to be together, to listen to each other and to work as one. Even allowing for this, however, there feels something remarkable about the extent to which the Chiaroscuro Quartet does all of these things, as the precision on display in this Sunday morning concert was matched by similarly high levels of feeling in the playing.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO