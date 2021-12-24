ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s hilarious FT defense on Nuggets star Nikola Jokic belongs on Shaqtin-a-Fool

By Gerard Samillano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Thursday night’s game between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets shaped up to be a close and grueling battle. Amidst all the tension, though, Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. did something hilarious to lighten the mood a bit and try to give his team an advantage. As...

Biloxi Sun Herald

Washington, Oubre help Hornets rally past Nuggets, 115-107

Kelly Oubre Jr., P.J. Washington and the Charlotte reserves helped recapture the momentum with their early fourth-quarter spurt. Only fitting they got to finish it, too. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Oubre scored 14 of his 23 points in the final quarter and the Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night.
NBA
thesource.com

Converse Introduces ‘Timeless’ Installment of “Chase the Drip” Collection with Help From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Converse is making sure that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr. are ready to compete not just on the court, but also in the tunnel fit competition. Converse has handed Gilgeous-Alexander and Oubre Jr. the creative keys to build their own shoe and infuse what is genuinely them into a classic silhouette with the second installment of its Chase the Drip series.
APPAREL
numberfire.com

Kelly Oubre coming off Hornets' bench on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Oubre started on Monday, but that won't be the case a few days later. Gordon Hayward is returning to the court - and the starting five - following a brief absence due to a back injury. The corresponding move for Hayward's return is Oubre reverting to the bench.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 problems Nikola Jokic, Nuggets must address to become title contenders this 2021-22

After acquiring Aaron Gordon before the 2021 NBA trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets were primed to have a deep playoff run and possibly even reach the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Jamal Murray sustained a torn ACL injury in March, while Michael Porter Jr. incurred issues again with his back at the early juncture of this season. […] The post 3 problems Nikola Jokic, Nuggets must address to become title contenders this 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Jamal Murray
Lamelo Ball
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Nuggets struggle; blow 19 point lead as they fall below .500 for the holidays

The Nuggets blew a 19 point lead. It was awful to watch, and I don’t feel like talking about it at length, but it’s my job. Nikola Jokic’s counting stats look impressive, but he did not play well. He shot an awful 13 of 34 from the field, and that’s 21 missed shots. The bench didn’t play well the second half. The defense was erratic at points, and just no one played that well. It just was not a good night to be a Nuggets fan. I feel like I’ve been thinking that a lot lately, but this night stung because of that lead. I just have a hard time putting it into words the mediocrity that this team has embodied throughout this season. Jokic has to be better next game, Barton has to be better next game, Bones has to be better next game, the team has to be better next game. This was an awful Christmas present for the fans.
NBA
#The Denver Nuggets
Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
