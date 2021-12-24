ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Servite, El Dorado and CdM boys basketball teams capture Thursday wins

By Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone
ocsportszone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSERVITE 63, SANTA ANA 42: The Friars (11-1) captured a non-league victory Thursday afternoon at Servite. Tyler Small scored 17 points and Dayvn Roberts 15 to lead...

ocsportszone.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocsportszone.com

Popular holiday boys basketball tournaments get under way Monday

Tustin High will once again be the host for the Tustin Classic Monday through Thursday. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). High school sports takes a break for the Christmas holiday the next few days. But starting Monday, there are lots of tournaments, including boys basketball tournaments at...
HIGH SCHOOL
middletontimes.com

Boys basketball team hitting all the right notes

Will Comerford and Middleton's boys basketball team is off to a 6-0 start./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. Middleton’s boys basketball team gathered late last-Thursday and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to standout senior guard Logan Raffel. When it was over, one of the assistants hollered, “Boy, that was rough.”...
EDUCATION
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 8A-6A football defensive player of the year: Deshawn Willoughby, Deerfield Beach senior

During a turbulent Deerfield Beach season, Deshawn Willoughby was a constant. The Bucks had a game canceled at halftime due to COVID-19, and a few days later, longtime coach Jevon Glenn stepped down. Willoughby was one of the senior leaders helping keep the team focused. “It was just more like I was trying to get the team together … all of us just come together as one,” Willoughby said. “The ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Teams#Cdm#Troy#Highschool#Servite#Servite 63#Hawks#Corona Del#Oc Sports Zone
sissetoncourier.com

Sisseton boys basketball team falls to Tri-Valley

The Sisseton Redmen boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to the Tri-Valley Mustangs, 49-52, on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Ben Reifel Gym in Sisseton. Sisseton led for most of the game but could not hold on for the victory.For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website.
SISSETON, SD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
WMBB

Bay boys basketball team ends Mosley’s six-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team ended Mosley’s six-game win streak, defeating the Dolphins 71-62 in overtime on Thursday night. The Tornadoes improve to 6-5 on the season and will face Jordan Christian Prep on Monday, December 27. The Dolphins fall to 7-4 and will face Bolles on Monday, December 27.
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 8A-6A football offensive player of the year: Collin Hurst, Western junior

Although Collin Hurst has been Western’s starting quarterback since his freshman year, the 2021 season was the first time he spent the full year as the starter. He won the job in the middle of his freshman season and had a pandemic-shortened season in 2020. “I just wanted to make every game count,” Hurst said. “My freshman year, I didn’t get the entire season. Last year, only played three ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy