Silverado, CA

Mandatory Evacuations In Effect For Burn Scar Area Of Bond Fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) – Mandatory evacuations have gone into effect near the Bond Fire burn scar area in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska Canyon. Residential roads near Silverado Creek were drenched Thursday night with storm water. Billy O’Hara, a resident of Silverado Canyon, told...

