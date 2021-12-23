Mandatory Evacuations In Effect For Burn Scar Area Of Bond Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old man died tonight in a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport. Firefighters were sent on a medical distress call at 5:21 p.m. in the lower level of Parking Garage 1 at 101 World Way, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The man was reported in “grave condition,” Stewart said. Los Angeles World Airport police were working to save the man when paramedics arrived and worked on him about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. A spokesman for LAX Police was not available to provide further details, including whether there was anything suspicious about the death. The deceased man’s identity was not immediately available. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO