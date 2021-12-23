ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fixed mindset vs. growth mindset might be the difference of 7.4 years

By Connie Mason Michaelis
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
I find the topic of mindset fascinating. I was introduced to this through my association with Chip Conley’s Modern Elder Academy.

But even before I met Chip, I knew that curiosity and lifelong learning were essential for healthy aging. The terms fixed and growth mindset have given me a new perspective on the meaning and importance of our thought patterns.

I’ve often quoted Becca Levy’s research at Yale University that says adopting a positive mindset on aging creates 7.4 years of additional life. Multiple new studies and books are being written about this topic as it pertains to successful aging.

One of the recent studies published in Oxford Academics titled "Does a Growth Mindset Enable Successful Aging?" outlines the significance of rituals in our lives. When we get stuck with the same routines and rituals, it points to a closed mindset. We end up doing the same thing repeatedly because we are comfortable with those habits.

But that fixed mindset will keep us from trying new things, experimenting with new activities, or learning something new. On the other hand, a growth mindset is willing and eager to explore new ideas and attempt new things. Yes, there is a risk of failure, but that’s not the point.

It is the willingness that is life-enhancing — both being willing to succeed and willing to fail.

Aging has a tendency to create ruts in our lives. A dangerous signal is that voice in your head that says, “I’ve always done it this way; that’s just the way I am.” That is stinkin’ thinkin’.

A growth mindset stimulates the brain to create new neuropathways and helps us age successfully. What are you learning that is new? What new activity have you tried recently? Are you curious about exploring new opportunities?

It may be as simple as trying unusual recipes, subscribing to a new magazine, inviting different people to dinner. You might decide to travel the back roads on your next outing and avoid the interstate. Better yet, you might learn a new language, engage in a new physical activity (like pickleball or Tai Chi) or audit a class at a university.

At the core, it is the willingness to become a beginner over and over. As Chip Conley says, “Learning to stretch as we age is not just good for our bodies, it’s also good for our minds."

Find Connie’s book, “Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging,” at www.justnowoldenough.com.

