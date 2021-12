The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent and immediate need for O+ and O- donations – lives depend on it. Our supply has reached critically low levels. The Mayo Clinic Blood Center issued a news release today asking for residents in the Rochester area, specifically those who have an O+ or O- blood type, to roll up their sleeves and donate as their supply has reached critically low levels.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO