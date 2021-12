Moss Bluff, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Public Library and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be hosting Story Time with Mrs. Claus at River Bluff Park on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10 am. Those who attend are asked to bring a blanket or something similar to sit on while listening to holiday stories, Christmas carols, and enjoying delicious treats. The Calcasieu Parish Reading Council will also be handing out free books for all ages at this event. A mailbox to the North Pole will be provided and children are welcome to bring a letter to Santa.

MOSS BLUFF, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO