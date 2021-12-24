LETTER: Carlson should not have been removed

In the early days of the pandemic, when folks still were running about trying to find enough toilet paper and ammunition to last through the end of the world, and your aunts were busy sewing cloth masks to sell on Etsy without quite knowing what Etsy was, and your aunt Sue brought you an entire grocery bag full of masks with little kittens printed all over them and you were nodding your head in agreement when she explained that “you can never have too many masks,” while inwardly thinking you had just received way too many — back in those days, I was upstairs in a spare bedroom sorting through old boxes, trying to get away from the madness.

OBITUARIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO