ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

LETTER: Carlson should not have been removed

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour editorial “Millikin dispute can spark conversation“ suggests that Pastor Carlson should have “known better” (should have chosen his words more carefully at commencement) and he got what he deserved – booted from Millikin Review Board. I don’t...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Schools should teach history

Black Lives Matter needs to be changed to Black-Native-American-Hispanic-Jewish-Irish-Italian-All Lives Matter, and still should not be in schools without history to show why. No flags but the U.S. and state flags should be on display. No flags of any color or political leaning!. Don Crawford. Albany.
ALBANY, OR
Otis Adams

Opinion: We Should Reconsider the Pledge of Allegiance

Every school day, in public school classrooms across the country, students hear a ding from the intercom and a voice greets them from the overhead speaker. It might be the principal, vice principal, or a student who won the honor for good grades.
Herald & Review

Mark Schleeter: Punishment over minister remarks is fair, plenty

Recently there has been a huge uproar in our community about pronouns. It happened when the Reverend Walter “Wally” Carlson prefaced his Millikin commencement invocation by taking a mock phone call from God where God said that God did not want to be referred to as they/them or she/her but by he/him. Many people in the audience and the LGBTQ+ community took offense with his remarks.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millikin Review Board
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Mandate hasn't been enforced

A recent letter to this paper asserted that the County's Directed Health Measure's mask mandate isn't working "Mask mandate isn't working," Dec. 9). I contend that it's never been truly implemented. For more than 18 months, while shopping for essentials, there have always been customers and employees unmasked or improperly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald & Review

Column: Common sense is no longer all that common

I don’t care if I have to say it over and over again – the agricultural community is the last bastion of common sense left in our society. Common sense is so lacking that I keep getting surprised when I see it being used. If it is raining, you need an umbrella. Nowadays, the media will try and convince you that it is not raining. You don’t have to use an umbrella, but it makes the situation that much more bearable.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Idaho State Journal

It might have been

My wife caused a traffic jam of boomers on memory lane when I took her back to Louisiana for her 50th-year high school reunion. I knew she was popular back in 1964, but even after 50-plus years, seven children and 32 grandchildren she was still breaking hearts with her high school crowd.
POCATELLO, ID
Herald & Review

Richard Kyte: Life in the 1930s was tougher than today, but we don't act like it

In the early days of the pandemic, when folks still were running about trying to find enough toilet paper and ammunition to last through the end of the world, and your aunts were busy sewing cloth masks to sell on Etsy without quite knowing what Etsy was, and your aunt Sue brought you an entire grocery bag full of masks with little kittens printed all over them and you were nodding your head in agreement when she explained that “you can never have too many masks,” while inwardly thinking you had just received way too many — back in those days, I was upstairs in a spare bedroom sorting through old boxes, trying to get away from the madness.
OBITUARIES
neworleanssun.com

America's white supremacy is a myth, and here's the proof

Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives? narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white. According to a recent US Department of Labour report, Asian women out-earned white men...
SOCIETY
NPR

The clear and present danger of Trump's enduring 'Big Lie'

It's been nearly a year since the United States suffered an unprecedented attack on democracy. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Multiple Capitol injuries. Multiple Capitol injuries. BLOCK: When a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the goal was to overturn the results of the presidential election...
POTUS
Elite Daily

Kamala Harris Celebrated The Holiday Of Hope In Her Christmas IG Post

Holiday season at the White House may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s a chance to send a heartwarming message of gratitude to people all over the United States. It’s no secret the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of people celebrate the holidays, and according to Harris, there’s still a bright side to the struggles. Kamala Harris’ 2021 Christmas Instagram post highlights how important it is to stay hopeful during the holiday season, and it’s so comforting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Herald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for Dec.24

On Dec. 24, 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord. In 1524, Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama — who had discovered a sea route around Africa to India — died in Cochin, India.
SCIENCE
Tampa Bay Times

Americans have this obligation | Letters

A PowerPoint for an all-American coup | Column, Dec. 16. We live in dangerous times. That is not to say Americans as a nation haven’t faced them before; a nation born of revolution and a survivor of a Civil War has obviously been through considerable strife and is still standing. What scares me is that we as a nation don’t seem to want to acknowledge that there is a substantial minority among us who no longer accepts the idea of settling things at the ballot box. An honest election seems to be defined solely as an election we win. A bungling attempt at a coup took place in this country in January. It failed only because of the ineptness of the perpetrators and the willingness of brave conscientious Americans to resist it at critical points in time.
TAMPA, FL
WebMD

Former WebMD Editor Kristy Hammam Dies

Dec. 24, 2021 -- Kristy Hammam, WebMD’s former editor-in-chief and senior vice president, has died of breast cancer. She was 50 years old. Kristy resigned from a 22-year career at WebMD in June 2021, after losing much of her eyesight as a result of treatments in her fight against triple-negative breast cancer. She recounted her diagnosis and her experience as a patient in a recent feature story for WebMD.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy