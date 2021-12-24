ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test Thursday morning,...

ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
NFL
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
Sun-Journal

Titans rally past 49ers, close in on AFC South title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining and the banged-up Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 Thursday night. The Titans (10-5) are a win or a Colts’ loss away from clinching their second...
NFL
Sporting News

49ers vs. Titans final score, results: Tennessee rallies in second half, steals victory in final seconds

The Titans stole a 20-17 victory against the 49ers on Thursday night with a field goal in the final seconds of the matchup. Randy Bullock made a 44-yard attempt with four seconds remaining and sealed the victory, moving the Titans to 10-5 overall and one step closer to clinching the AFC South title. The Titans only need one more win or a Colts loss to lock up the division crown.
NFL
FOX Sports

Garoppolo's mistakes plague 49ers in 20-17 loss to Titans

Jimmy Garoppolo's stretch of avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that have plagued him throughout his career came to a crushing end. Garoppolo threw a pair of interceptions to turn a game that San Francisco seemed to have under control into a. “It’s a tough one, but got to take your lumps...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
abc17news.com

Niners struggle mightily on 3rd down in 20-17 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers, led by two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, turned in a mighty defensive performance against Tennessee on first and second down. Third down was another story. The Niners gave up big play after big play Thursday night with a chance to get off the field and blew a 10-0 halftime lead in losing 20-17 to the Tennessee Titans. The 49ers looked dominant on first and second downs, holding the Titans to an average of 3.19 yards per play. The Niners gave up an average of 9 yards a play on third down.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers disappointing 20-17 loss to the Titans

Quarterback: D- Things were looking good for Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers’ first drive, but things quickly fell apart. The Niners drove deep into Titans territory and squandered an opportunity at points when Garoppolo threw an interception in the endzone. The 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive when Garoppolo missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk that could have resulted in a touchdown.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Merry Christmas: Titans Rally for 20-17 Win Over 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Thursday night proved ready for primetime. A second half comeback awarded the Titans with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. As 69,361 fans watched at Nissan Stadium – along with NFL fans watching on televisions across the country -- the Titans turned in a memorable comeback to edge even closer to their second straight AFC South title.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 17, Titans 20: Grades

NASHVILLE -- Uh oh. The 49ers just lost another game they should have won. This time, they lost 20-17 to the Tennessee Titans, who had lost three of their previous four games and had not scored an offensive touchdown in the past six quarters coming into this game. And the Titans were terrible against the 49ers. But the 49ers were worse, and now they're 8-7, clinging desperately to a Wild Card spot.
NFL

