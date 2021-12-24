ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Big Third Quarter Surge Powers Suns Past Thunder

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns used a 23-4 run in the third quarter to take control and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The third quarter surge came after OKC dominated the second quarter, ending...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What channel is Warriors vs. Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA Christmas game

On Christmas Day, the Warriors and Suns will meet for the third time this season. The first matchup between the two teams went down to the wire, with the Suns escaping with a hard-fought 104-96 victory. Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) and Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for Phoenix while Mikal Bridges helped the Suns limit Stephen Curry to one of the worst shooting performances of his career (4-21 FG).
NBA
AFP

Curry powers Warriors past Suns, Bucks deal Celtics holiday heartbreak

Stephen Curry scored 33 points to power Golden State to a 116-107 victory over Phoenix on Saturday that moved the Warriors ahead of the Suns for best record in the NBA. Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pulled away to win a back-and-forth battle that featured 12 lead changes. Julius Randle scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who led by as many as 21 points in the wire-to-wire victory.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Christmas Best Bets – Suns are 5.5-point favorites over Warriors

On Christmas Day, the NBA schedule includes the Hawks-Knicks, Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, Nets-Lakers and Mavericks-Jazz; free NBA best bets are available in this article. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have handpicked the winners of each of these intriguing contests. BetOnline odds are posted below. Of course, our writing team would also like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Have fun drinking that eggnog or booze while watching all your favorite sports games.
NBA
BBC

NBA: Stephen Curry leads Warriors win with 46 points

Stephen Curry scored 46 points as the Golden State Warriors earned a hard-fought 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. It is the third time this season he has scored more than 45 points in a game. Curry, the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016, scored...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Luguentz Dort
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Suns prediction, odds, line: 2021 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 46-23 roll

The Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in a possible preview of the Western Conference Finals. The teams have met twice this season, with the home team winning each time, and they are battling for the best record in the league as they meet in the middle game of the 2021 NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Warriors (26-6) are on the road for Christmas for the second straight season and come off a 113-104 win at home against the Grizzlies on Thursday. The Suns (26-5) defeated the Thunder 113-101 the same night, and they should be close to full strength, while the Warriors have two of their top-three scorers -- Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole -- in COVID protocols. Phoenix beat the Warriors 104-96 at home on Nov. 30, and Golden State won 118-96 on its floor on Dec. 3.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#The Phoenix Suns#Okc
The Game Haus

Thunder vs. Suns Recap

Here is a Thunder VS. Suns Recap. After riding a three game win streak, the Thunder finally lost a game to the home team Suns. They lost 101-113 but it still showed many OKC fans lots of promise. The losses are going to come naturally as the Thunder have fully embraced the tank. Now that the regularly scheduled tank statement has been addressed, here are the performances from the Thunder side. This is a Thunder VS. Suns Recap.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy