Photos of the Week: California Snow, Choir Candles, Magic Tree

By Alan Taylor
 2 days ago

Alan Taylor

12:30 AM ET

35 Photos

In Focus

Diving in Abu Dhabi, damage from Typhoon Rai in the Philippines, snowboarding in Colorado, preparing to launch the James Webb Space Telescope in French Guiana, Christmas decorations in Thailand, flooding in Malaysia, a Nativity performance in a Slovenian cave, welcoming the winter solstice in Ireland, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e94HK_0dV6Ews000
Supporters of Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate after their candidate won the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, on December 19, 2021. # Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWQzy_0dV6Ews000
Clouds cover the city of Salzburg, as seen from the clear weather on Gaisberg mountain near Salzburg, Austria, on December 21, 2021. # Barbara Gindl / APA / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFh1N_0dV6Ews000
A young Palestinian boy peeks out from a hole in a curtain at his home in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on December 23, 2021. # Mohammed Abed / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unhbk_0dV6Ews000
Thomas Ceccon of Italy competes in the men's 50-meter butterfly heat during day four of the FINA World Swimming Championships at Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi, on December 19, 2021. # Clive Rose / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2ayg_0dV6Ews000
A man wearing a full protective face shield and double mask to avoid COVID-19 contagion waits for his turn to be vaccinated, outside a vaccination center of the Social Security Institute in Quito, Ecuador, on May 6, 2021. # Dolores Ochoa / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqLT1_0dV6Ews000
Lighthouse Immersive's 92-foot-tall Vincent Van Gogh-shaped hot air balloon is launched at Lake Hollywood Park on December 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. # Rodin Eckenroth / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzeAX_0dV6Ews000
Aoife Ni Heochaidh enjoys the sunrise as she welcomes the winter solstice at the 5,000-year-old Stone Age passage tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley, as entry to the chamber was closed for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Newgrange, Ireland, on December 21, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avBiH_0dV6Ews000
Singer Maja Keuc performs during the Live Nativity Scene set in Slovenia's Postojna Cave on December 22, 2021. # Jure Makovec / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJ7Ro_0dV6Ews000
The moon rises beyond the Lee's Summit Magic Tree on December 22, 2021, in Lee's Summit, Missouri, The lone tree in a field next to a freeway is covered with more than 12,000 lights and attracts thousands of visitors every Christmas season. # Charlie Riedel / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgdLi_0dV6Ews000
An aerial view of a fallen tree in a graveyard after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states, in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 17, 2021 # Cheney Orr / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpaWt_0dV6Ews000
A general view of damages caused by Typhoon Rai seen in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, on December 21, 2021. The powerful storm affected millions, and killed more than 375 people in the Philippines. # Jilson Tiu / Greenpeace / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwAEl_0dV6Ews000
Vehicles and buildings are seen inundated by floods in Shah Alam's Taman Sri Muda, one of the worst-hit neighborhoods during severe flooding, in Selangor state, Malaysia, on December 21, 2021. # Ebrahim Harris / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLeJi_0dV6Ews000
A woman sits holding her phone in floodwaters following heavy rains in the Muno Market in Sungai Kolok district, in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on December 20, 2021. # Madaree Tohlala / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skRro_0dV6Ews000
A house sits buried in volcanic ash in the Las Manchas area of La Palma, Spain, on December 18, 2021. # Andres Gutierrez / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdePU_0dV6Ews000
A broken tree stands silhouetted by light powered by a generator in tornado-hit Bowling Green, Kentucky, on December 17, 2021. # Brynn Anderson / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FD79F_0dV6Ews000
Choristers from St Paul's Cathedral choir take part in a rehearsal at the cathedral in London, England, on December 21, 2021. # Hannah McKay / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVLJK_0dV6Ews000
A child runs through Christmas decorations in front of a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22, 2021. # Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NneZg_0dV6Ews000
Children dressed as Santa Claus play with a soccer ball as they celebrate at their school ahead of Christmas in Chennai, India, on December 23, 2021. # Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtOs9_0dV6Ews000
Alpine rescue team members dressed as Santa Claus rappel down the Policlinico Umberto I Hospital to greet children hospitalized in the pediatric ward, in Rome, Italy, on December 23, 2021. # Yara Nardi / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Mstt_0dV6Ews000
Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket, with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is rolled out to the launch pad on December 23, 2021, at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a large infrared telescope with a 21.3-foot (6.5-meter) primary mirror that will study every phase of cosmic history from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe. The launch is now scheduled for Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaBIM_0dV6Ews000
General view of a line-out in the fog during the Heineken Champions Cup rugby match between the Glasgow Warriors and the Exeter Chiefs at Scotstoun Stadium on December 18, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland # Ian MacNicol / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uN71v_0dV6Ews000
A resident salvages parts of her home damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, Philippines on December 18, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07l536_0dV6Ews000
Balsam fir wreaths lie on tombstones in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, on December 18, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. The 30th annual "Wreaths Across America" project placed wreaths on the more than 250,000 tombstones of military servicemen and women at Arlington National Cemetery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iQ0S_0dV6Ews000
Empty oxygen cylinders are seen at a COVID-19 care center set up in New Delhi, India, on December 21, 2021. # Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onZlM_0dV6Ews000
A staff member assists a patient infected by COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the Center Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle in Liège, Belgium, on December 21, 2021. # John Thys / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbN2y_0dV6Ews000
Trees along the Merced River are coated in white after a major storm dumped a foot of in snow in California's Yosemite Valley and 8 to 10 feet of powder in the higher elevations along the Sierra Nevada crest on December 16, 2021, in Yosemite National Park. # George Rose / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAHTx_0dV6Ews000
Boats make their way past floating Christmas tree lights on December 19, 2021, in Long Beach, California. # Ashley Landis / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZZLQ_0dV6Ews000
A man dressed in a Santa Claus suit sits atop the Duke of Wellington statue in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 21, 2021. # Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmBmL_0dV6Ews000
A shopper wears a face mask on December 18, 2021, in London, England. # Hollie Adams / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YipEr_0dV6Ews000
The Shepelevsky lighthouse shines amid fog in Russia's Leningrad region on December 18, 2021. # Anton Vaganov / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp03b_0dV6Ews000
Planes from the Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) trail smoke in the colors of the Italian flag as they perform over Alta Badia in the Dolomites of northern Italy, on December 19, 2021, during the men's FIS Ski World Cup Giant Slalom event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Qrl6_0dV6Ews000
A "Santa Special" steam train arrives at Irwell Vale Station along the East Lancashire Railway's line in northern England on December 20, 2021. # Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMpUj_0dV6Ews000
Reira Iwabuchi of Team Japan goes over a jump during a practice run before the start of the women's snowboard slopestyle final on Day 4 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on December 18, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. # Ezra Shaw / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBHfn_0dV6Ews000
Leila Saliamova of Russia competes in the women's high dive during day five of the FINA World Swimming Championships at Etihad Arena on December 20, 2021, in Abu Dhabi. # Francois Nel / Getty

