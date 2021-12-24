ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global connected (smart) street light market, assessing the market based on its segments like connectivity, component, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 525.67 Million Growth in Automotive Antenna Module Market: By Vehicle Type, Frequency Range, and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Antenna Module Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. among others.
4 Trends Inciting Expansion in Global Material Handling Equipment Market

The global material handling equipment market is anticipated to depict a CAGR of 6% through 2027, having recorded a valuation of $140 billion in 2020. By 2027, the market is expected to hit a remuneration of $200 billion, according to Global Market Insights Inc. Material handling equipment is used for...
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market To Be Driven By The Growing Pharmaceutical Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical excipients market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, functionality, formulation, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Gemcitabine HCL Market To Be Driven By The Rise In Demand For Chemotherapy In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Gemcitabine HCL Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global gemcitabine HCL market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Mushroom Market to Record USD 18.78 Bn Growth | 6.43% CAGR Projection through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mushroom market is set to grow by USD 18.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (fresh mushroom, canned mushroom, and dried mushroom) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Evaluate and Track RFID Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ RFID Product Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the RFID product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of RFID products (such as RFID tags, key cards, etc.).
Global Sanitary Napkin Market To Be Driven by The Developing Healthcare Facilities in The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Sanitary Napkin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global sanitary napkin market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Life Science Analytics Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Need For New Drug Development In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Life Science Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global life science analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, end-use, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Latin America Dried Fruits Market to Propel During 2022-2027, Driven by Rising Health Consciousness and Demand for Healthy On-the-Go Snacks Among Consumers

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado 'El Mercado Latinoamericano de Frutas Deshidratadas, Informe y Pronostico 2022-2027′, ofrece un analisis profundo del mercado, evaluandolo por tipo, producto, aplicacion, canal de distribucion, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de exito y las limitaciones, tambien rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Ademas, evalúa la dinamica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el analisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
u.today

Global EmergeTech Summit – 2022 | Emerging Technologies and Their Potential Impact to Create New Experiences | March 15th – Dubai, UAE | Hybrid Summit

Management Leaders have been focusing on how their businesses can remain competitive in the era of disruption. Economies and Businesses are now folding in a fair mix of six technologies that constitute the gamut of emerging technologies – AI, IoT, Cloud, Blockchain, Chatbots, 5G and AR. The adoption of these technologies is an important factor in propelling organizations that are looking to stay ahead of the competition and evolve. Countries in the Middle East are some of the leading nations globally in adopting emerging technologies. This can be primarily credited to the ambitious national ICT strategies established by these countries very early on.
Global Portable Generator Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Portable Generator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global portable generator market, assessing the market based on its segments like power rating, fuel type, power output, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) And Spandex Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Stretchable Functional Fabric In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) and Spandex Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global BDO, PTMEG and Spandex market, assessing the market based on its product type and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Virtual Fitting Room Market To Be Driven By Demand From Growing Number Of Smartphone Users In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual fitting room market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global LW Sport Aircraft Market To Observe Incredible Growth By 2031 | CubCrafters, Flight Design, Legend Aircraft

Market research on most trending report Global “LW Sport Aircraft” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive LW Sport Aircraft market state of affairs. The LW Sport Aircraft marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the LW Sport Aircraft report into key trades, country, sort and application. international LW Sport Aircraft Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Industry 4.0: An Inspiration to Smart Packaging Systems

Automation is inevitable; whether you like it or not, you can't escape it. Automation is infiltrating every industry, whether it is educational, financial, or industrial. Similarly, smart packaging systems are adopting automation. You've probably heard of the term 'industry 4.0.' Have you? If you haven't heard of it, in this blog, I'll explain what it is and how it relates to smart packaging systems. So, without further ado, let's get right to the topic.
Evaluate and Track Construction and Machinery Joint Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Joint Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the joint manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of joints and related products (such as metallic expansion joints, joint sealant, drywall joint tape, etc.).
Motley Fool

The Top 3 REITs in Mobile Towers

American Towers, Crown Castle International, and SBA Communications dominate this vertical. Their respective businesses are growing well beyond simply cell towers, with the expansion of broadband and 5G. Their clients include all the major carriers and more, providing stable rent flow and payouts. Mobile communications have become as essential an...
Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Market Type Research Report 2022 Predicated Solutions By Research Experts || UTC Aerospace Systems, Zodiac Aerotechnics, Cavice Protection

Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) market looks into a report for investigation of the Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) market players.
