ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sergio Ramos sent off in second PSG appearance

By primenewsghana
primenewsghana.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauro Icardi rescued a point for 10-man Paris St-Germain against struggling Lorient. Icardi scored in injury time for the Ligue 1 leaders with a header from Achraf Hakimi's dinked cross from the byline - minutes after Sergio Ramos had been sent off for two bookings. Lorient,...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Terem Moffi
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Mauro Icardi
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Ronaldo, Mbappe win big at Globe Soccer Awards 2021

The 2021 edition of the Globe Soccer Awards have been announced in a ceremony which came off on Monday, December 27 in Dubai. Some of the players who were nominated for the big prizes include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas. It was...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Real Madrid#Paris St Germain
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Competition heats up to sign Raphinha from Leeds

What the papers sayLiverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel calls for return of five substitutes to ease workload on players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joined the growing calls for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League again.The league permitted five changes to be made at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but reverted back to three last term.However, as cases rise among players over the busy festive period, Tuchel feels the players need their workload to be eased.Tuchel was unhappy that their match at Wolves had to go ahead last weekend despite an outbreak at the club, although he hopes two of his affected players, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be available at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku risk after striker inspires Chelsea to victory over Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted he took a fitness risk with Romelu Lukaku after the striker’s game-changing impact at Aston Villa.The forward came off the bench at the break with the score locked at 1-1 to inspire the visitors to a 3-1 win on Sunday.His first Premier League goal since September’s brace against Villa put Chelsea ahead and he then won an added-time penalty for Jorginho to score.It was the Italian’s second from the spot after he cancelled out Reece James’ own goal in the first half.Lukaku has been blighted by an ankle injury and then Covid-19 since October and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku inspires Chelsea turnaround in win over Aston Villa

Romelu Lukaku climbed off the bench to inspire Chelsea’s comeback victory as he continued to haunt Aston Villa The striker scored his first Premier League goal since a September brace against the same opposition as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1.Lukaku has now scored nine goals in his last 10 top-flight appearances against Villa and also caused havoc to win a stoppage-time penalty for Jorginho to score his second goal of the game.His first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury but the Belgium international now has two in his last three games to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his players will bounce back quickly from their Anfield penalty shoot-out heartbreak to meet the considerable challenge of facing Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool – including an equaliser deep into added time – and then lost on spot-kicks.More injuries were sustained in the process – striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off – which does not make their task any easier on Boxing Day.Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi hopes ‘amazing’ Romelu Lukaku can keep inspiring Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has urged Chelsea to continue supplying Romelu Lukaku as they look to reel in Manchester City.The striker came off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a 3-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday.Lukaku, who has struggled with an ankle problem and also caught Covid-19 recently, scored his first Premier League goal since September.He netted 11 minutes after being introduced at the break and won a late penalty for Jorginho to wrap up the points.Chelsea are third in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool and six points behind leaders City, and Hudson-Odoi knows Lukaku can make...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy