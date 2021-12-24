South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 24

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand strengthened against the dollar in thin trade on Thursday, as investors continued to buy riskier assets on expectations that the Omicron variant's impact on the global economy would be less severe than previously feared.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Most Asian share markets edged higher on Friday and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot, on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking a record-high close, as encouraging developments gave investors more ease about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

GOLD

Gold prices hovered around the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Thursday ahead of the year-end holidays, even as the dollar steadied and appetite for riskier assets improved on easing fears over a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

EMERGING MARKETS

Reporting by Emma Rumney

