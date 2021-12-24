ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 24

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand strengthened against the dollar in thin trade on Thursday, as investors continued to buy riskier assets on expectations that the Omicron variant's impact on the global economy would be less severe than previously feared.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Most Asian share markets edged higher on Friday and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot, on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking a record-high close, as encouraging developments gave investors more ease about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

GOLD

Gold prices hovered around the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Thursday ahead of the year-end holidays, even as the dollar steadied and appetite for riskier assets improved on easing fears over a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Reporting by Emma Rumney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ** indicates closing price. All prices as of 18:17 GMT. EQUITIES. GLOBAL - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. For a...
STOCKS
Reuters

South African rand firmer ahead of Christmas

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 - The rand was stronger in thin holiday trade on Friday, building on gains made a day earlier when South African markets rode a global rally on easing concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. At 1508 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5400 against the dollar,...
WORLD
investing.com

South African rand, stocks firmer in early trade

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was slightly stronger in thin holiday trade early on Friday, building on gains made a day earlier when South African markets rode a global rally on easing concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 15.6350 against the dollar,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#South African Rand#Global Markets#Emerging Markets#South African#Omicron#Asian
Reuters

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is opened 0.1% higher on Friday. * RECKITT: Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) said it will sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma (KARO.ST) for 200 million pounds, as the British consumer goods maker shifts its focus to higher growth areas.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE hits pandemic high before festive rally fizzles out

The limited number of traders who came into work for a half-day in London were set to be rewarded by a fourth straight day of gains ahead of Christmas but saw festive cheer fizzle out at the close.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 1.24p, or 0.02%, lower at 7,372.1p despite gains by some of its travel companies as initial studies suggest Omicron might be less likely to put patients in hospital than previous Covid-19 strains.London stocks are nonetheless higher for the week as sentiment took an uptick and remain near to their highest point since before the pandemic.It is...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as some markets close early for Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday trade, as some major markets in the region, including Hong Kong and Singapore, close early for Christmas Eve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.13% on the day to close at 23,223.76. Mainland Chinese stocks, on the other hand, declined. The Shanghai composite fell 0.38% while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.737%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as Omicron cases surge

BENGALURU, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-day rally on Friday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally weighed on investor sentiment despite signs that it was less likely to lead to hospitalisation. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.4% lower at 17,003.75 and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Stocks mixed across global markets in quiet holiday trading

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading on Friday, with many markets around the world closed or ending early in observance of Christmas. Stocks slipped in Paris and Tokyo, inched higher in Seoul and Hong Kong and were nearly unchanged in London. Financial markets took the day off in the United States, Germany and many other countries as another powerful year for stocks nears its end.
STOCKS
Reuters

South African rand and stocks ride global rally

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened against the dollar in thin trade on Thursday, as investors continued to buy riskier assets on expectations that the Omicron variant's impact on the global economy would be less severe than previously feared. At 1516 GMT, the rand traded at...
WORLD
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest omicron data

Treasury yields rose on Thursday, ahead of the long holiday weekend, as investors assessed the omicron threat. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis points to 1.498% at around 4:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up 5.4 basis points to 1.911%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Santa rally carries travel stocks into best month in 10

Dec 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SANTA RALLY CARRIES TRAVEL STOCKS INTO BEST MONTH IN 10 (1118 GMT) It looks like investors are getting even this year their Santa...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Nuveen year-end 2022 S&P 500 target 5,100

Dec 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NUVEEN YEAR-END 2022 S&P 500 TARGET 5,100 (1200 EST/1700 GMT) Nuveen's Equities Investment Council (EIC), led by Saira Malik, CIO, Head of Global...
STOCKS
Reuters

China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's central bank has vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market, saying it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs. The statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), made following its fourth-quarter...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday. British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy