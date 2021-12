Ha Sung Woon’s exclusive contract with Star Crew Entertainment expired on October 31. He released one last album with them in November before parting ways. On December 24, it was announced that Ha Sung Woon had signed with Big Planet Made (BPM). The agency confirmed, “We recently signed an exclusive contract with Ha Sung Woon. We are overjoyed to have the multitalented Ha Sung Woon as part of our family. We will give our wholehearted support so that he can be even more active in promotions.”

