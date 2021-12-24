What's closed

With the end of the year comes the budget appropriations for the new year, and Greenfield council members approved the village’s nearly $6 million budget for 2022 at its last regular meeting of the year on Tuesday. The total appropriations approved for the village for 2022 are $5.84 million.
With the 2022 budget in place, North Franklin Township is gearing up for the construction of a new $2.5 million municipal complex next year. The township board of supervisors passed the $2.15 million budget at its meeting last week. The budget keeps the tax rate steady at 1.25 mills. Bob...
