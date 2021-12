It definitely looks like Dr. Dre is back active again like never before. Yesterday, Dre took to Instagram to preview a collaboration between him and Anderson .Paak that will appear in the upcoming update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. Rockstar Games announced that we’d get “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks” from the West Coast legend which obviously have us excited.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO