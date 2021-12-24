ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s government said the pardon is meant to overcome past divisions and promote...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

S.Korea's Moon Pardons Disgraced Park Amid Tight Presidential Race

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday, amid a tight presidential race. Park, 69, became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

South Korea Pardons Disgraced, Impeached, Imprisoned Ex-President

The South Korean Justice Ministry said Friday that President Moon Jae-in has granted a pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, and will release her from prison on the last day of the year. Park, 69, is South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be pushed out of office. She has served four years and nine months of a 20-year prison term on graft charges after a corruption scandal rocked her presidency, leading to her 2017 impeachment and ouster from office. Her release was ordered to promote “reconciliation” and to “consolidate national power to help overcome the national crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said in a briefing that the government had chosen to pardon Park “to overcome unfortunate past history, realize people’s unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future.” The decision comes as supporters of the opposition faction, the People Power Party, have been increasingly calling for Park’s pardon ahead of the country's presidential election in March.
POLITICS
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Park Geun Hye
Person
Moon Jae In
The Independent

Julian Assange’s lawyers begin process for Supreme Court Appeal

Lawyers for Julian Assange have started the process for a Supreme Court appeal over his extradition to the US, his fiancee has said.Stella Moris said the WikiLeaks founder filed an application to bring an appeal shortly after 11am on Thursday.As his lawyers have applied to take his case to the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, judges must now decide whether to hear the case before any appeal takes place.Ms Moris, a lawyer and the mother of his two children, said in a statement on Thursday the High Court must first “certify that at least one of the Supreme Court...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea’s private sector overtakes state for first time under Kim Jong-un

In a first under Kim Jong-un’s regime, North Korea’s private sector has outraced the state-run industry in more than 10 years to rank as the top economic performer, signaling an indication of a positive trend in the financially-drained Korean country.The private sector’s activity soared by about 28 per cent from a decade ago and now constitutes 38 per cent of North Korea’s economy, according to a report by South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Thursday.The report detailed the changes introduced by Mr Kim on the political, economic and social fronts, confirming that the country has expanded its military muscle. But it...
ECONOMY
wtmj.com

Russia blocks website of group that tracks political arrests

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a months-long crackdown on independent media and human rights organizations. OVD-Info reported that Russia’s internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Pardon#Associated Press Seoul#Ap#South Korean#The Justice Ministry
BBC

UK Supreme Court denies Maduro claim to Venezuelan gold

The UK Supreme Court has prevented Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from accessing $1.95bn (£1.4bn) of gold stored in the Bank of England (BoE). Mr Maduro says the cash will be used to fight Covid-19 in the country. The Supreme Court overturned a prior Court of Appeal ruling, meaning...
WORLD
Reuters

El Salvador re-elects attorney general who fed friction with U.S.

SAN SALVADOR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday re-elected Rodolfo Delgado to serve for three more years as attorney general, despite U.S. concerns about his appointment and his decision to end a U.S.-backed anti-corruption accord. In May, Delgado was appointed by lawmakers from President Nayib Bukele's ruling...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Facebook
94.3 Jack FM

Kim Jong Un’s crackdowns leave N.Korea defectors with little hope

SEOUL (Reuters) – In the 10 years since Kim Jong Un came to power, North Korea has cracked down on people trying to get out of the country, leaving many defectors without hope of seeing their families and homeland again. Even before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the number of...
WORLD
wtmj.com

Putin to the West: ‘It is not us who threaten anyone’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”. Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian...
POLITICS
wtmj.com

Putin urges West to act quickly to offer security guarantees

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance’s weapons there. Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian leader...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
wtmj.com

Putin to mull options if West refuses guarantees on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Aryeh Deri Signs Plea Deal, Will Resign from Knesset

Aryeh Deri, head of the Sephardic Orthodox Shas party, has signed a plea bargain arrangement with Israel’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, that will force him to resign from his position in the Knesset. Under the deal, Deri will plead guilty to charges of committing two unintentional tax offenses and...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy