ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: COVID Cup Helps Young Players Make a Difference in Community

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIFg8_0dV6BY3j00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The fifth grade basketball teams at Bethel Lutheran, St. Vincent DePaul and St. Jude in Peoria all had their seasons paused by COVID cases.

They each were sidelined for two weeks right in the middle of the season.

“It was an opportunity to train and get better but it really wasn’t an opportunity because we couldn’t have practices and we’re getting rusty,” said St. Vincent de Paul fifth grader Charlie Rickey.

So when all three teams were healthy, they came together. And played games on Monday night. They called it the COVID Cup but the event was more than basketball.

Instead of an admission fee, organizers asked parents, players and fans to bring non-perishable foods to the games to help bolster the parish food pantry.

“I thought of the opportunity to play for something, the COVID Cup, but make it meaningful this week of Christmas and help teach the kids it’s not just about basketball,” said COVID Cup organizer Jim Lynch. “We can use basketball as a tool to give back to the community.

Lynch coaches St. Jude’s fifth grade team.

“At this age level, it’s wonderful to set that example for the kids from the start of their careers,” said St. Vincent de Paul coach Chad Rickey. “This isn’t just about you, it’s about the community around you as well.”

The COVID Cup games brought in 300 pounds of donated food.

“It makes me feel good we give food to the poor,” said St. Jude fifth grader Emon Lynch. “It inspires me to want to play and makes me happy.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton gym hosts ugly Christmas sweater workout benefitting Pediatric Resource Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tuesday, a Morton gym raised funds for a local non-profit while getting in the Christmas spirit. BRelentless Training and Performance Center hosted an ugly Christmas sweater workout. The gym raised funds through personal and business donations, raffles, and merchandise purchases. The money from the event will benefit the Pediatric Resource Center […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie host nick-of-time shopping event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With community members wrapping up their Christmas shopping, the Shoppes at Grand Prairie is celebrating last-minute gifters. Thursday, from 12-4 p.m. the shops hosted a nick-of-time shopping event. The event included a visit from Santa, carriage rides, and train rides for children. All of the activities were provided for free. The […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Make A Difference#Weather#Christmas#Depaul#Public Health#Sports#Wmbd Wyzz#Covid Cup#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Evergreen Senior Living says its secure environment puts an emphasis on quality of life

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Chillicothe’s upscale senior living community, Evergreen Senior Living, offers the perfect combination of assisted living options and unsurpassed memory care. Seniors can live each day with purpose and joy! At […]
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

‘We try to welcome everyone the same way Christ welcomed us’, local churches prepare for Christmas services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With Christmas just days away, churches across Central Illinois are preparing for larger groups of worshipers. Despite a few changes, some pastors said Christmas services this year may not look much different from the last. During Christmas of 2020, Riverside Community Church in downtown Peoria had been re-opened due to COVID-19 […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 23, 2021

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Junior Kannon Webster won three matches and helped Washington go 2-1 in a quadrangular wrestling meet it hosted on Thursday. The Panthers (10-1) beat Rock Island and Yorkville Christian before losing to Lockport.
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Springfield Clinic offers alternative health options

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic said it offers an array of alternative health options. Dr. Moazzam has been a general surgeon in […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Volunteering In Eureka, Coach Dan Stitzel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When COVID-19 chased people away from gyms, Dan Stitzel still found a way to give some private baseball lessons. He held them in garages. “If (players) have the facility right outside their house, in their garage, they don’t have to go to a private facility,” Stitzel said. “(Practice) is going to […]
EUREKA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 18, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora, Peoria Christian, East Peoria, Dee-Mack and Notre Dame are among the winners in boys high school basketball Saturday night. Enjoy the highlights! El Paso-Gridley 48, Metamora 65 Peoria Christian 50, Teutopolis 45 Eureka 47, East Peoria 52 Dee-Mack 46, Prairie Central 45 Notre Dame 48, IVC 20
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Discover Peoria highlights holiday opportunities for the family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Discover Peoria is offering family-friendly events from around the area to share in the festive spirit. East Peoria Festival of Lights The drive-through display opened Thanksgiving night and will be open every night through Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. Learn more about Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Adult Morton Madrigal group searching for new additions

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For many in Central Illinois, an experience with a Madrigal singing group begins in high school or college. From high school dinners to shows, the musical group sings songs primarily from the Renaissance era in the 1600s. Taking that passion past high school is the Morton Community Madrigal Ensemble. The group […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

How local bakeries are handling a national cream cheese shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Supply chain struggles are creating a shortage of an important ingredient used in holiday desserts. Businesses across the country are having a hard time getting their hands on cream cheese. For businesses like Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe, cream cheese is at the heart of many of their recipes. “Cream cheese is […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Brimfield Honors Former Students, Wins Basketball Game Wednesday

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brimfield made some noise Wednesday night. In its first basketball game since the death of a senior Jacob Look, Brimfield beat Stark County, 51-25. But the Indians made noise before the opening tip. Instead of holding a moment of silence, Brimfield held a “moment of loud,” to honor Look and another […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 16, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 32 points to lead Eureka to a 51-42 girls basketball win over Farmington in a game played at Eureka College on Thursday night. Normal Community, Fieldcrest, Lexington and Princeville were also among the girls basketball winners. Peoria Christian improved to 7-0 in boys basketball with a 76-48 win […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

357
Followers
298
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy