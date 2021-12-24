Solidarity in the Storm: Images from the Homesh Rally

As long as I can remember, Rabbi Waldman was an important person in my life. After the Yom Kippur War, my mother’s passion for Israel was ignited and she became close friends with the activists of Gush Emunim like Rabbi and Mrs. Levinger, Rabbi and Mrs. Waldman and Geula Cohen. In my early years, Rabbi Waldman would come to L.A. to fundraise for his fledgling yeshiva. He would stay in our home, and in the evenings he would take out his recorder and we would sit around listening to the beautiful songs he played. It was uplifting and peaceful. He came to L.A. frequently and his presence was always welcome and would fill our home with a piece of Israel that my parents longed for!

