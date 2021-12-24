ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Solidarity in the Storm: Images from the Homesh Rally

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than ten thousand people responded to the call of the widow of the victim of last week’s attack, Yehuda Dimentman, and marched to Homesh in the pouring rain. Ezri To Be’s drone flew above...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

In Memory Of Rabbi Waldman

As long as I can remember, Rabbi Waldman was an important person in my life. After the Yom Kippur War, my mother’s passion for Israel was ignited and she became close friends with the activists of Gush Emunim like Rabbi and Mrs. Levinger, Rabbi and Mrs. Waldman and Geula Cohen. In my early years, Rabbi Waldman would come to L.A. to fundraise for his fledgling yeshiva. He would stay in our home, and in the evenings he would take out his recorder and we would sit around listening to the beautiful songs he played. It was uplifting and peaceful. He came to L.A. frequently and his presence was always welcome and would fill our home with a piece of Israel that my parents longed for!
RELIGION
AFP

Youth exodus takes joy out of Syria Christmas

Inside a Syrian monastery desecrated by jihadists, Matanios Dalloul stood alone by the shattered altar where a once-thriving community celebrated Christmas before the threat of death drove them out. The 62-year-old is one of 20 Christians remaining in the central town of Al-Qaryatain out of the community that boasted 900 members before conflict broke out a decade ago. Tracing a cross against his body between piles of broken stone, the lone parishioner prayed for long life for the remnants of a dwindling community which has nobody left under the age of 40. "The holidays need people, they need young boys and girls, not just piles of stone," Dalloul told AFP, gesturing at what remains of the mud brick walls of the Mar Elian monastery.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Beth Horon

“And it was as they (the Canaanites) fled from before Israel, and were in the descent of Beth-horon, that the Lord cast down great stones from heaven upon them to Azekah, and they died. There were more who died with the hailstones than whom the children of Israel slew with the sword (Joshua 10:11)”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Storm#Knesset#Shomron Regional Council#Widow#Protest#Solidarity#Rabbi#Rosh Yeshivat Chumash#The Messiah Credit
The Jewish Press

Hundreds at Yehudah Dimentman’s Funeral in Homesh as Leaders Deliver Their Eulogies

Hundreds participated on Friday in the funeral procession of Yehudah Dimentman Hy’d who was killed Thursday night in a shooting attack near Homesh, Samaria. The procession then continued to Jerusalem, where Yehuda will be buried. His Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Elishama Cohen, mourned him, saying:. “Our Yehudah, a soldier without...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Smotrich: ‘Forbidden to Succumb to Terror. Govt Must Revive Homesh.

Religious Zionism MK Betzalel Smotrich called on the government to re-establish the northern Samaria Jewish town of Homesh as a firm response to terror after an Israeli yeshiva student was killed and two others were wounded, one moderately, in a shooting attack on the road near Homesh. “It is simply...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Homesh Rosh Yeshiva Arrested on Suspicion of Violating 2005 Disengagement Law

Rabbi Elishama Cohen, the head of the Yeshiva at Homesh in Samaria, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on suspicion of violating the 2005 Disengagement Law. The arrest occurred less than a week after a deadly terror attack in the area in which Yehuda Dimentman, a student of the yeshiva, was shot dead by an Islamic Jihad terror, and two other students were wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Family Makes Aliyah Just To Escape All-Pervasive Christmas Music

{Reposted from the SATIRIC website, PreOccupied Territory}. West Hempstead, December 19 – Saturation of the environment with “seasonal” songs has driven one homeowner in this Long Island hamlet, along with his wife and children, to pack up and move to Israel. Adam Shulman, 30, told PreOccupied Territory...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Protests
The Jewish Press

Of Prayer, Watches, And The Mitzvah Of Not Doing

A few weeks ago, at the end of November, I had the pleasure of attending the therapist track at the Agudah Convention. Aside from the great insights and connections, one of the highlights for me had nothing to do with therapy or counseling. On Friday morning at breakfast, I noticed...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Attack On Shechita (Part III)

It has been a while now that a number of countries, where Jews reside, have outlawed shechita – Jewish ritual slaughter. Especially disturbing is what is happening now in Greece and Belgium, since they portray shechita as being cruel. What are we as Jews to do? Is there any recourse for us in this matter so fundamental to our people?
RELIGION
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
AFP

Israel hunts Palestinians for W.Bank settler killing

Israeli soldiers carried out a manhunt Friday in the occupied West Bank, a day after the army blamed Palestinians for shooting dead an Israeli settler and wounding two others. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Israeli Officials Thank American Friends for Helping Stop Jerusalem Consulate’s Reopening

Israeli officials are celebrating the news that the US will not be reopening its Jerusalem consulate for the purpose of strengthening its relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA). The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, which borders both Jerusalem and the PA’s seat of government Ramallah, Yisrael Gantz, is especially pleased and released a statement thanking Israel’s friends in the American government who he credited with helping to stop the move.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
The Jewish Press

IDF Maps Homesh Terrorists’ Homes for Demolition Under Heavy Fire

IDF forces operated overnight Monday in the village of Silat al-Haratia in northern Samaria, to map the home of the terrorists suspected of carrying out the shooting attack at the Homesh junction where Yehuda Dimentman H’yd was murdered last Thursday night. The mapping was carried out in preparation for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Storm Carmel Rages in Israel with Gale Force Winds

Storm Carmel was raging through the Jewish State on Monday after its arrival from Cyprus and Greece across the Mediterranean. Hail rushed down from the skies in Haifa, Ashdod and all the way east to Gush Etzion, as gale-force winds knocked over trees and electricity poles, sending tree trunks and power lines crashing to the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
The Jewish Press

List Of Selichot For 1935-1938 Found In German Volume

Within a Wilhemsdorf, Germany, edition of a Selichot volume, I found three separate handwritten sheets of paper. Each contains the list of piyutim chosen by the congregation to be recited that year on Yom Kippur for each of the prayers. Over the generations, German Jewry had accumulated numerous different Selichot...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy