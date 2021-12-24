ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Song: Yung Bleu – ‘Family Feud’ (featuring Monica)

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica fans may be anxiously awaiting updates about her new album, ‘Trenches’ (originally due earlier this year), but the GRAMMY-winning diva isn’t leaving them hanging in wait for new...

New Song: Aaliyah – ‘Poison’ (featuring The Weeknd)

After much anticipation, Aaliyah‘s new tune – ‘Poison’ – has been unleashed. The track features high-profile singer The Weeknd and marks his second collaborative track released this week. ‘Poison’ was first announced on December 14, with the announcement confirming the track’s arrival on December 17....
New Video: Ne-Yo – ‘Stay Down’ (featuring Yung Bleu)

Days after dropping his latest single, ‘Stay Down’ (as we reported here), Ne-Yo has already given the tune the official video treatment. Featuring rising rapper Yung Bleu, the clip – which stars Ne-Yo’s real-life love Crystal Smith as the leading lady – sees the singer-songwriter go above and beyond to demonstrate just how committed he is to their relationship by having her help him pull off a heist of a jewelry store.
Aaliyah Meets The Weeknd on New Single “Poison”

Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire have released their latest posthumous Aaliyah release, “Poison,” a collaboration with The Weeknd. The new release is the official first single from Aaliyah’s forthcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable. “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The...
New music coming Friday from Alabama rapper Yung Bleu

Rapper Bleu, aka Yung Bleu, has been dropping hints of some imminent new music. Now he’s told fans to expect it on Friday. “I think I owe y’all bout 4 new songs at least until the next album … Bet!” he posted late Monday evening. He followed that with “Friday #NoImNotOk.”
The Weeknd has a song with Aaliyah dropping real soon

A posthumous album from Aaliyah is dropping soon, and a track featuring The Weeknd called ‘Poison’ is coming out from the album. The track has been sent to various radio stations so it is a matter of time before it is fully released to the masses. This new...
Britney Spears Teases New Song, Disses Her Family

Britney Spears is slowly getting back into music after being released from her conservatorship. The pop star showed off her vocals and teased a new song in an Instagram post yesterday (December 22), but not without also taking a dig at her family. “Just realized this today guys … after...
New Song: Jennifer Hudson – ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’

Before Jennifer Hudson unwrapped news her original song, ‘Here I Am’ (found aboard the soundtrack to the Aretha Franklin biopic ‘Respect’), had been shortlisted for the 2022 Academy Awards ‘Best Original Song’ trophy, she was the one handing out gifts – in the form of new music.
Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen Share Video for New Single ‘Broadway Girls’: Watch

Lil Durk surprised fans last week by collaborating with country music star Morgan Wallen on the song ‘Broadway Girls’. Durk and the controversial singer delivered a catchy song for the masses that is sure to do some damage on the charts. Wallen found himself in hot water after he was caught on video saying the N-word while he was out with friends back in February.
Nas Announces New Album ‘Magic’ Will Drop TONIGHT

Nas is set to unwrap an early Christmas gift to his legion of loyal fans. For, the veteran rapper has announced that his brand new album will be arriving at midnight. Christened ‘Magic,’ the set is a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy. Its imminent arrival was trumpeted by...
Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
