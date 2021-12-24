If There's Ever a Nail-Art Hall of Fame, These 20 Blue Nail Designs Belong in It

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sojin Oh is an uncanny interpreter of extremities. For the Los Angeles–based nail artist, inspiration comes from bacteria strains, sea creatures, and René Redzepi’s fungi haul. Lil Nas X recently glimmered in Oh’s beaded chrome nails; Hunter Schafer wore a crystalline set to the Met Gala. “The sublime beauty of the natural world influences me to be adventurous,” says the scuba-certified Korean native. But there’s a portentous undercurrent in these fire-and-ice nails, shaded by the realities of living in a state routinely ablaze. Oh cites lava as a muse because it’s “seen as destructive and violent, but it is also creating and generating new life.” Even as Oh dreams of designing nails for a sci-fi film someday, she hopes her work—embellished with water droplets or gecko spots—inspires solidarity with Mother Earth.

