ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

If There's Ever a Nail-Art Hall of Fame, These 20 Blue Nail Designs Belong in It

By Kaitlyn McLintock
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Certain shades of nail polish are seasonal. They don't have to be (after all, there are no rules when it comes to beauty; it's all personal), but some shades are traditionally associated with specific times of the year. Take wine-colored nail polish, for instance. Whether you call it grape, burgundy, or...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and These Are the Outfit Ideas I Always Rely On

I don't think I need to give an explanation on my relationship with modest dressing, as I've written about it a lot over here on Who What Wear. But as much as I love experimenting with new trends or learning new styling tricks to show you, there are a few classic outfit formulas that I always rely on. While it's fun to play dress-up in your own closet, sometimes it's 15 minutes till you have to leave and you just need to do what's easiest yet chicest for you. That's where my go-to looks come in.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nail Polish#Hall Of Fame#Autumn#Jeans#French
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Designer Autumn Adeigbo’s Colorful Dresses Are Taking Over Fashion — Now She’s Tackling Shoes

You may be hearing about buzzy designer Autumn Adeigbo more than ever, but she’s not an overnight success. With a degree in Economics from Spelman College and another in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design, Adeigbo founded her namesake label in 2016 after years of preparation and perseverance. The designer was first inspired by her Nigerian mother, who sewed her clothes as a little girl. After being expelled from boarding school with a strict uniform dress code, her love of fashion — and pushing its boundaries — was solidified. Before launching her namesake brand, Adeigbo cut her teeth interning with Betsey...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionisers.com

Try These Trendy Swirl Nail Art Ideas For a Fresh Winter Manicure

This winter, hop on the fresh trend of Swirl Nail Art. You have likely seen many of the Swirl Nail Designs pop up across the internet over this past year. If you haven’t tried this big manicure trend, it would be best to test these swirl nail art designs now, at the end of the year, before it’s too late. It’s very hard to skip this trendy abstract nail art. Recreate these fun and magical designs to steal the show.
SKIN CARE
cityline.tv

3 Trendy DIY Nail Designs To Try This Winter

Whether you’re going to parties or just hanging out at home this holiday, it’s the perfect time to add a bit of glitz and glamour to your look – and that includes your nails! Looking festive and being colourful doesn’t only apply to your clothing and makeup. It can also apply to your nails.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Vegan Nail Lacquers

Pear Nova Partnered with TNT's hit series Claws to launch a nail color collection. The collection includes five polishes, which take inspirational cues from the South Florida area. Pear Nova is a luxury vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic nail lacquer company. The brand announced its partnership with Claws ahead of the tv show's fourth and final season premiere.
SKIN CARE
collegefashion.net

18 Purple Nails Design Ideas You Need to Copy

Purple is trending this year, so here’s how to rock it on your nails. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. Over the past few months, we’ve been sharing a variety...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Rapper-Designed Nail Polish Lines

Coming on the heels of a new capsule launch and the release of its French Waltz Fragrance, Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF le FLEUR* has unveiled yet another new product -- a nail polish line consisting of three bold finishes. Keeping with the brand's vibrant, eye-popping aesthetic sensibilities, the new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Sojin Oh on Creating Otherworldly Nail Art for the Likes of Björk and Hunter Schafer

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sojin Oh is an uncanny interpreter of extremities. For the Los Angeles–based nail artist, inspiration comes from bacteria strains, sea creatures, and René Redzepi’s fungi haul. Lil Nas X recently glimmered in Oh’s beaded chrome nails; Hunter Schafer wore a crystalline set to the Met Gala. “The sublime beauty of the natural world influences me to be adventurous,” says the scuba-certified Korean native. But there’s a portentous undercurrent in these fire-and-ice nails, shaded by the realities of living in a state routinely ablaze. Oh cites lava as a muse because it’s “seen as destructive and violent, but it is also creating and generating new life.” Even as Oh dreams of designing nails for a sci-fi film someday, she hopes her work—embellished with water droplets or gecko spots—inspires solidarity with Mother Earth.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 34 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Please Hold—I'm Booking a Mani Appointment After Discovering 2022's Nail Trends

For me, there are fewer things that bring me more joy than a fresh manicure. I can't remember the last time I didn't have my nails done, to be perfectly honest with you. I keep them painted at all times. For a long time, I only painted my nails one shade: OPI Big Apple Red, which you can never go wrong with and should probably have on hand for whenever you need a good nail color in a pinch, TBH.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

I Can’t Stop Dreaming About The Coffee French Manicure Trend

No nail design had a year quite like the French manicure (although its younger cousin, the American manicure is definitely hot on its tail). A classic white and nude design is a timeless option without a doubt, but there’s reason to believe that 2022 will see the reign of colorful French tip nails through winter and all the way until the following fall. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Beyoncé all adore a brightly colored tip in any color of the rainbow, and it’s easy enough to DIY (depending on how much caffeine you’ve had that day) that you can experiment with different shades and combinations at either the salon or from the comfort of your kitchen table.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I Like Doing Shoe Research, and My Favorite New Styles Happen to Be Under $200

I’m going to take a wild guess and say that I’m not alone in this statement: I like doing shoe research. I mean, shoe shopping is just flat-out fun, isn’t it? Well, on that note, I found quite the smattering of new standout styles after a recent perusal to uncover fresh silhouettes to recommend in my various stories. While the edit below certainly runs the gamut, the similarity is that all of the styles I gravitated toward happen to ring in under $200.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

23 Upgraded Essentials We're Ditching Our Old Winter Basics For

As someone whose go-to outfit involves jeans and a T-shirt at least 350 days of the year, I know the ease of relying on your favorite fashion basics day after day. On the flip side, there's a sense of redundancy that comes along with that, only topped by the daunting thought of instead diving into new sartorial territory.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Buckle Up: The 15 Best Designer Belt Bags of 2022 Are Here

A quick history lesson for you: The fanny pack, a 1980s wardrobe staple, decided to rebrand itself. In 2021, the belt bag was born. That's it. I didn't say redesign because the design is really just the same. Worn around your waist like a belt or slung over your shoulder like a bag, belt bags and fanny packs are both convenient ways of carrying your belongings. I love a good handbag, but I will say handbags have their flaws, especially when you live in Manhattan—spending minutes at the Whole Foods self-checkout digging around for my wallet and hearing impatient coughs from the long line, hugging it to my chest when I'm taking the subway late at night, accidentally bag-slapping my fellow civilians on the sidewalk as I rush to hail a cab… And that's where the belt bag steps in.
MANHATTAN, NY
POPSUGAR

The 22 Best and Most Adorable Christmas Tree Nail-Art Ideas

As the holiday season approaches, there's no better time to get into the spirit than with a festive manicure to match. There are plenty of easy nail-art designs you can try at home with some DIY tools. And there are also plenty of incredibly intricate designs that are worth the professional help required. But there's also another design that we think makes an adorable manicure: the Christmas tree.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Men's Nail Polish Is Taking Over the Beauty Industry

In the last few years, the beauty industry has seen a very notable trend that many men are participating in, and that’s rocking nail polish. Not only does it look very chic and cool, but it’s a way for men to make a powerful statement about gender roles within society: Beauty shouldn’t just appeal to women. Everyone can partake in the fun.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy