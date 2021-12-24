ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

From tragedy to tradition: Forward Township family’s beloved tree ornament collection was born from a Christmas fire 51 years ago

By Stacy Wolford
monvalleyindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cline family of Forward Township has been collecting Christmas ornaments for the past 50 years, a tradition born of tragedy. Dec. 28, 1970, 51 years ago, the family lost nearly everything when their house burned to the ground. That was...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Tree#Christmas Eve#Ornament#Santa
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

69 DIY Christmas Ornaments Your Family Will Treasure for Years

When it's time to trim the Christmas tree this year, we know that you will want to grab your tried-and-true ornaments that you have been using year after year, and for good reason, the memories they hold are priceless. And while they're a surefire way to spruce up your, well, spruce, we think DIY Christmas ornaments can be just as meaningful. (Especially if you can turn making handmade ornaments into a fun Christmas activity for the family and create memories together!) Whether you're already in the holiday spirit and can't wait to get to work, or want to hold off on making them until you've picked out your tree, there's never a wrong time to start thinking about what homemade Christmas ornaments you want to create this season.
RELATIONSHIPS
livingsnoqualmie.com

From Christmas Presents to the Giving Tree

Christmas joy has been in the capable hands of Snoqualmie Valley Kiwanis, dating back to the misty beginnings of the early 1940s. What began as “Christmas Presents” for Valley children is now called “The Giving Tree,” As with all good old-growth trees, it has many branches that make it strong.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Rogersville Review

Outside: Christmas Traditions from the Forest

Our connection with trees goes back a long time, and during the holidays it shows up in how interwoven forest plants are with Christmas symbols and traditions. The Christmas Tree: An evergreen tree, sparkling with ornaments and lights, is probably THE Christmas icon. There are several theories as to how this tradition came about. Some believe it may have come from the "Paradise Tree" of medieval Germany. It was a fir tree hung with red apples and appeared in a popular Biblical play called Adam and Eve. By the 15th Century people were erecting Paradise Trees in their own homes on Dec. 24, the feast day of Adam and Eve. Others believe that the Christmas tree began in the 16th Century with Martin Luther, the German Protestant leader of church reform. Legend has it that on Christmas Eve Martin Luther was inspired by the beauty of tall evergreens against a starry sky. He cut a fir tree, took it home, and placed candles on its branches. The lights, Martin said, stood for the stars in the heavens above Bethlehem.
LIFESTYLE
947wls.com

Where did the Christmas Tree tradition come from?..

Christmas trees are common holiday decorations, but did you ever wonder where the tradition began?. Fox reports the tradition of Christmas trees began in the 16th century in Germany. The story goes that Martin Luther was allegedly in awe at the beauty of the stars above the evergreen trees one evening, and tried to recreate the vision for his family at home.
SOCIETY
HometownLife.com

Fire destroys Milford Township mobile home, family's holidays

A wrecked car and a destroyed mobile home has devastated a Milford Township family during the holidays. About 30 weeks pregnant, Ashlee Good totaled her car when a deer crossed her path in early December. And then a neighbor in the Childs Lake Estates mobile home community broke her sleep by pounding on her window shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 15.
MILFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy