From tragedy to tradition: Forward Township family’s beloved tree ornament collection was born from a Christmas fire 51 years ago

Our connection with trees goes back a long time, and during the holidays it shows up in how interwoven forest plants are with Christmas symbols and traditions. The Christmas Tree: An evergreen tree, sparkling with ornaments and lights, is probably THE Christmas icon. There are several theories as to how this tradition came about. Some believe it may have come from the "Paradise Tree" of medieval Germany. It was a fir tree hung with red apples and appeared in a popular Biblical play called Adam and Eve. By the 15th Century people were erecting Paradise Trees in their own homes on Dec. 24, the feast day of Adam and Eve. Others believe that the Christmas tree began in the 16th Century with Martin Luther, the German Protestant leader of church reform. Legend has it that on Christmas Eve Martin Luther was inspired by the beauty of tall evergreens against a starry sky. He cut a fir tree, took it home, and placed candles on its branches. The lights, Martin said, stood for the stars in the heavens above Bethlehem.

