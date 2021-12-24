ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal Health

wcny.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Cycle of Health, Animal Health. Folks from the...

video.wcny.org

Pasadena Star-News

Animal hoarding is both a human and animal health issue that takes toll on rescue agencies

This past weekend, my sister Laura “adopted” a kitten who had been found outdoors. As she was searching for the perfect name, I was happy to help with some ideas appropriate to the season. Rudy was rejected, since it sounds too much like Rooney, her dog’s name. Nick, Frosty and Jingle didn’t seem to fit either. My niece came up with the winner: Dash, short for Dasher.
PASADENA, CA
IGN

Coop Animals

You can have various animals inside the Coops on your farm. In this Stardew Valley Animals guide, you'll learn which ones are the animals you can have in coops, how to get animals in the coop and what type of produce coop animals make. All Coop Animals. Coops can house...
ANIMALS
IGN

Barn Animals

You can have many animals inside the Barns on your farm. In this Stardew Valley Animals guide, you'll learn which barn-dwelling animals are in the game, how to get animals in the barn, and what type of produce barn animals make. All Barn Animals. Once you ask Robin to build...
The News Courier

Animal angels

Paws ‘n Claws located next to the Athens Limestone Animal Shelter is not your ordinary thrift store. The volunteer run shop gives the community a unique way to have an impact on the lives of the homeless pets being cared for at the shelter while finding great deals in return. All money made at the thrift shop goes directly to the animals.
ATHENS, AL
murfreesborotn.gov

Animal Encounters

What is that crawling, slithering, sliding, flying, and hopping across the trail or even in your backyard? Each week we will look at one of our resident education animals for a mini lesson of animals that call Tennessee home. Come out and meet the best teachers we have – the animals! Free for all ages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
kymkemp.com

Online Animal Shelter Auction

As the holidays approach and we consider giving to those less fortunate, keep in mind the homeless fur babies and check out the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Online Auction. You can bid on items and win something really nice as a gift or for yourself, all while supporting the Emergency Medical Fund, which pays for all the vet bills to keep shelter pets alive and healthy. Local non-profit, Friends For Life, administers the Shelter Emergency Medical Fund for our county shelter so injured dogs and cats can get fixed up and have the opportunity at a second chance to find a loving adoptive home. Thank you to all of our amazing donors. There are some excellent items including a night stay at The Inn at Second and C, a Julia Rofman handbeaded bracelet, a Vida Sana Pilates Starter pack, a Piersens Supply gift card, Trinidad wildlife kayaking tours, and much more! The online auction ends Friday December 18th! Check it out now:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

How to Adopt a Rescue Animal

If you want to know how to adopt an animal, these tips should help you to be able to do so without issue. Adopting a rescue animal is an amazing experience that is going to be a bit like a whirlwind. Here are some tips to help the process go smoother.
PETS
KATC News

Gifting animals for Christmas

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says while gifting animals for Christmas may be done with good intentions, it could be a bad idea. While it’s heartening and seems harmless, gifting animals as Christmas gifts is sometimes not a good idea, LCG states. Unlike most gifts, pets don’t come with a receipt with the option to return, and some given as gifts inevitably end up back in the shelter.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WVNews

Animal Shelter open for adoptions

KINGWOOD — Santa Claus could use some help providing homes and filling the stockings of animals at the Preston County Animal Shelter. The shelter is taking appointments for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday from folks looking for a new best friend. If you already have a pet or can’t keep one, you can still help by giving treats, leashes, toys and other items to fill the three-foot-long stockings that will accompany each pet adopted during December.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
thebulletin.org

Strange animal-nuclear tales

The perfect gift! Order your signed copy of our 75th Anniversary book now. Have you ever wondered what nuclear technologies look like from the perspective of animals? In these short, strange-but-true stories and photographs, you’ll encounter animals whose paths intersected with nuclear infrastructure, including crocodiles drawn to the warm water surrounding nuclear power plants, chickens detonating nuclear landmines, and even lizards accused of being nuclear spies.
ANIMALS
thenewsprogress.com

Animal Tracks

It was the last weekend before Christmas and Cheryl and I made our traditional visit to Richmond to see the kids and Grand kids. The trip was less than ideal with gray skies, a steady rain and all the traffic you’d expect to see on the last shopping weekend before the holiday.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

People are stumped over what kind of cat is in this photo

Did you know over 25.4% of American households are home to at least one cat? Small, cuddly, and quiet, a cat is the ideal fur baby whether you live in a cramped apartment with thin walls, or you have a massive house with a spacious backyard. Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), an organization that certifies cat pedigrees, officially recognizes 45 purebred cat breeds worldwide. The CFA also acknowledges non-pedigreed cats in a class of their own: non-pedigreed Companion Cats (CCW). Some of the most popular cat breeds include Maine coons, Siamese cats, Ragdolls, and Bengals. While the aforementioned felines are easily identified, some hybrids and mixed breed cats can leave us befuddled.
PETS
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
ANIMALS

