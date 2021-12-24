Elizabeth Forward classmates donate to Elizabeth’s Guardian Angels

Helen R. Czelen Lignelli, 99, of Monongahela, was born in Monessen, on July 8, 1922, and left this world on Dec. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Casimir and Tekla Szczesny Czelen, immigrants from Poland. She was a graduate of the St. Hyacinth Polish grade school and Monessen High School. Helen assisted in the World War II effort as a real-life “Rosie the Riveter” working as a welder in the fabrication of the LST Landing Craft on Neville Island. In 1948, she married Louis L. Lignelli of Monongahela and remained married until his death on May 20, 2017. Helen and Louis were devoted parents of Louis Jr. (Darlene) and James (Cathy); grandparents to Jeffrey (Catherine), Gregory (Simone) and Nicole O’Donnell (Michael); and great-grandparents to Alexa, Agatha, Domenick, Enzo, Michael, Ella and Luke; and she is also survived by eight nieces and eight nephews. The last immediate member of her family, Helen survived her five brothers, John (Jane), Anthony (Mary), Edward (Elsie), Albert (Sue) and Matthew; and her four sisters, Mary (Edward), Jane (George), Eleanor, and Lillian. Helen was an ardent homemaker and entertainer, frequently hosting informal get-togethers and friendly card games. She enjoyed visiting casinos and watching all sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, both in person and on radio and TV. Helen was a longtime member of the St. Hyacinth and St. Anthony parishes and a member of the Monessen Lodge of the Polish National Alliance. There will be a private Mass of Christian burial in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela, with family friend Father Doug Boyd as celebrant, which will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 is in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made in Helen’s memory to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Washington County Humane Society, or to a charity of one’s choice. Dopóki si nie spotkamy ponownie (Until we meet again). Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO