ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Elizabeth Forward classmates donate to Elizabeth’s Guardian Angels

By Stacy Wolford
monvalleyindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of senior citizens who graduated from Elizabeth Forward in the late 1950s and early ‘60s have made it a point to...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Historic Long Branch cemetery board seeking volunteers

Howe Cemetery in Long Branch is in need of volunteers and donations to help upkeep the grounds. New board members were recently appointed and have some plans, but they have a lot of hurdles to overcome. Howe Cemetery’s new officers (also board members) are President Jeff Scales, Vice President Tram Folmar, Secretary Leigh Ann Folmar and Treasurer Theresa Montgomery. Board members are Gary Gregg, Art Gregg, Diane Greenlief, Sandra Willett and Keith Lanetz (cemetery and burial management.)
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Angels#Charity#Ef
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
simplyfullofdelight.com

Preschool Christmas Hats – Free Santa Hat Template

Looking for an incredibly fun Christmas craft idea? Your kids will love making their own preschool Christmas hats with the free printable Santa Hat template!. These free printable Christmas Hat templates are a simple way to make a DIY Santa hat that will bring joy to your little ones this holiday season!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
monvalleyindependent.com

From tragedy to tradition: Forward Township family’s beloved tree ornament collection was born from a Christmas fire 51 years ago

The Cline family of Forward Township has been collecting Christmas ornaments for the past 50 years, a tradition born of tragedy. Dec. 28, 1970, 51 years ago, the family lost nearly everything when their house burned to the ground. That was the year that the oldest Cline daughter, Mary Beth, who was 6-years-old at the time, had promised Santa she would take good care of the ornaments if he let her keep them to help decorate the tree the following year. In her first six years and her sister Amy’s four, Santa had always brought all of the decorations Christmas Eve. “When the kids went to bed, there wasn’t a thing up. Then we put everything up,” said Betty Jane Cline, their mother. “Mary Beth, being 6, was going to school and the kids said they were putting up their Christmas trees. She asked about it and I told her they were just helping Santa because he had so much work to do.”
SOCIETY
Pleasanton Express

ELIZABETH WHITMIRE

Elizabeth Leanne Whitmire, born Sept. 14, 1979, and passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. She leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship and laughter after a lengthy battle with cancer. Her infectious warmth and exuberance for life filled the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was known for her loyalty, honesty, great laugh and a smile that could light up a room. She was raised in Jourdanton, where she played softball and graduated salutatorian of her class. Elizabeth then moved to Los Angeles to get her BA in Classics and Religious Studies from the University of Southern California. She resided in Laguna Beach, CA, for almost 20 years, working in aerospace engineering.
PLEASANTON, TX
monvalleyindependent.com

Long-time Valley spiritual figure ‘Father Igor’ dies

A spiritual leader who served the Mon Valley for nearly six decades passed away over the weekend. Archpriest Igor Soroka, known by many as “Father Igor,” served 58 years — his entire ministry — as a parish priest at St. Nicholas Church in Donora. To read...
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Helen R. Czelen Lignelli – Monongahela

Helen R. Czelen Lignelli, 99, of Monongahela, was born in Monessen, on July 8, 1922, and left this world on Dec. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Casimir and Tekla Szczesny Czelen, immigrants from Poland. She was a graduate of the St. Hyacinth Polish grade school and Monessen High School. Helen assisted in the World War II effort as a real-life “Rosie the Riveter” working as a welder in the fabrication of the LST Landing Craft on Neville Island. In 1948, she married Louis L. Lignelli of Monongahela and remained married until his death on May 20, 2017. Helen and Louis were devoted parents of Louis Jr. (Darlene) and James (Cathy); grandparents to Jeffrey (Catherine), Gregory (Simone) and Nicole O’Donnell (Michael); and great-grandparents to Alexa, Agatha, Domenick, Enzo, Michael, Ella and Luke; and she is also survived by eight nieces and eight nephews. The last immediate member of her family, Helen survived her five brothers, John (Jane), Anthony (Mary), Edward (Elsie), Albert (Sue) and Matthew; and her four sisters, Mary (Edward), Jane (George), Eleanor, and Lillian. Helen was an ardent homemaker and entertainer, frequently hosting informal get-togethers and friendly card games. She enjoyed visiting casinos and watching all sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, both in person and on radio and TV. Helen was a longtime member of the St. Hyacinth and St. Anthony parishes and a member of the Monessen Lodge of the Polish National Alliance. There will be a private Mass of Christian burial in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela, with family friend Father Doug Boyd as celebrant, which will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 is in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made in Helen’s memory to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Washington County Humane Society, or to a charity of one’s choice. Dopóki si nie spotkamy ponownie (Until we meet again). Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Steve Dubnansky – Roscoe

Steve Dubnansky, 79, of Roscoe, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Mercy, surrounded by his family. He was born in Donora on Dec. 6, 1942, a son of the late Stefan and Sylvia Delvaux Dubnansky. Steve was retired from 84 Lumber Headquarters where he served as vice president of Information Technology. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. A member of the Roscoe American Legion Post No. 801, Roscoe Slovak Beneficial Society and the Monongahela Valley Masonic Lodge No. 461 California, Pa. Steve was an avid golfer and fisherman. On May 29, 1971, he married Matilda “Tillie” Ann Neudorfer Dubnansky, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Leah Dubnansky of Dunlevy; a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Christie Dubnansky; a granddaughter, Madeline Rose Dubnansky of Remington, Va.; sisters, Mary Clemons of California, Pa. and Patricia Triscik of Pittsburgh; nieces, Jamie Fritz, Sylvia Thomas, Theresa Harnesberger and Kathleen Trapuzzano; and nephews, John Triscik and Steven Clemons; his favorite in-laws, Bill and Pam Neudorfer; his best friend William Scrip Jr.; and lastly his four legged friends, Cleo, Vader, Goldie and Daisy. Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Roscoe. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
OBITUARIES
monvalleyindependent.com

Local baker is among winners at youth cookie competition

The best cookie bakers aren’t always grandmothers in flour-dusted aprons. A group of young bakers showed their kitchen competence Sunday during the fourth annual Great Birthday Bake hosted by Beverly’s Birthdays at Antonelli Event Center in Irwin. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
IRWIN, PA
The Herald-Mail

Let’s not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
FESTIVAL
monvalleyindependent.com

Mon Valley families go over the top with holiday decorations

Whether they want to outdo their neighbors, win bragging rights from a local holiday decorating contest or uphold a family tradition, many residents around the Mon Valley take their outdoor holiday displays very seriously. There are many uniquely decorated homes around the area that would make Clark Griswold himself proud. Folks are now taking their decorations to another level — using technology to create spectacular light and sounds shows. And, in the Mon Valley, there is more than one house just like that. The Gilstraps house in New Eagle is one of those houses hard to miss.
NEW EAGLE, PA
westmilfordmessenger.com

Lou Wallisch loved Christmas

Although Lou Wallisch often spoke about how much he liked his jobs as attorney for the Township of West Milford and West Milford Board of Education, there was something else that also topped his “favorite things list.”. A lifelong bachelor who lived with his widowed mother Cornelia, brother John...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
KOCO

Children can now send their Christmas letters to Santa Claus in Braille

Writing a letter to Santa Claus; it's a Christmas tradition that's so important to many kids, and one company in Pennsylvania is doing it in a different and very special way. Vision Corp., based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is partnering with Santa this holiday season to make sure sight-impaired children can make their gift requests.
KIDS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ shaped modern Santa, led to a literary whodunit

The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling, and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a round belly. But […] The post Commentary: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ shaped modern Santa, led to a literary whodunit appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Twas the night before Christmas’ helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit

By Melissa Chim The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the Night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a […] The post ‘Twas the night before Christmas’ helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy