For 40 years, the former Egyptian slaves who were now the nation of Israel had wandered the desert. Each day God provided their food and water, now there was a generation that did not know the pain of slavery. Only Joshua and Caleb were left from those who had left Egypt. They had had witnessed the power of God defeat the mightiest force in the world of that time. Except for those two, they primarily knew God as provider and law giver. But God was about to reestablish the fact that He is also a warrior. Just like with God our provider there was an expectation of obedience to His law. If they obey, they would see victory and never experience defeat. While these men and women believed in God and in His promise of this land, there was no way they could imagine just how He might pull this off. Each day they had to get up and obey in little things.

