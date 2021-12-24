ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kudos to letter writer

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

I just read Edna Mattos' letter on the Bill...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your letters: Letter writer speaks against gerrymandering

Gerrymandering ger·ry·man·der·ing | \ ?jer-?-?man-d(?-)ri?: the practice of dividing or arranging a territorial unit into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage in elections. Merriam-Webster Dictionary. If you believe it is acceptable to cheat to win, you gerrymander. If you...
WAUSAU, WI
cibolacitizen.com

Letters To the Editor

Our wonderful Mayor and his buddies continue to spread false information. I apologizes for yet another letter to the editor, but I can’t stand it when people bully others and do not tell the truth. I would like to clarify some misinformation being put out there. The Mayor has publicly stated that the City paved Councilman Padilla’s personal driveway with city funds and city crews. This is not true.
GRANTS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KX News

8 walk out of Republican State Committee meeting in protest of agenda item

Eight members walked out of the Republican State Committee meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Bismarck on Saturday in protest of an agenda item. Seven of the party’s district chairs and the committeewoman of the Republican National Committee walked out of the meeting due to an agenda item removing North Dakota Young Republicans and […]
BISMARCK, ND
abovethelaw.com

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Kudos#Beverly Hills
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

New numbers contradict Democrats’ predictions of GOP gerrymandering

Redistricting has added to the number of Biden-leaning districts for upcoming elections, according to an analysis that contradicts Democrats’ narrative that Republicans were reaping a significant advantage from partisan gerrymandering. Cook Political Report Senior Editor David Wasserman said this week that congressional lines across the country have yet to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy