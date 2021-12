FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Get your umbrella ready, some wet weather is on the way tonight and at times this week. Scattered showers move in tonight as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. Up north, closer to the state line, some wintry mix is possible. There may be a glazing of ice on some secondary roads in our northern counties, but I’m not expecting widespread issues.

6 HOURS AGO