ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Girl, 14, killed by LA police in clothing store shooting

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmOsQ_0dV67KYE00

Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was in a clothing store dressing room Thursday when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl, authorities said.

Police also fatally shot the suspect Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, police said.

Witnesses told KCBS-TV that a man began acting erratically, threatening to throw items from the upper floor, and attacked a woman with a bicycle lock shortly before noon as the store was crowded with holiday shoppers.

Officers answered a report of an assault and others of shots being fired, police said. Investigators have not found a gun at the scene.

The suspect was shot and died at the store but one of the bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl.

Officers found the teenager dead after seeing a hole in “a solid wall that you can't see behind,” LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said.

Investigators didn't immediately know whether she was in the dressing room before the violence began or ran in there to hide, he said.

The names of the girl and the suspect weren't immediately released, and the woman who was attacked is not being identified.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the assault was random or targeted. Choi said they don't believe the teenager was related to the person who was attacked.

Police found a heavy metal cable lock near the suspect, Choi said.

The California Department of Justice was investigating the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

News reports showed a woman with a bloodied face, who appeared to be the assault victim, being placed in an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries, Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said. Choi said she had wounds to her head, arms and face.

The shooting recalled a July 21, 2018, confrontation in which LAPD officers accidentally shot and killed a woman at a Trader Joe’s market. Officers got into a gunfight with a man who authorities say shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his car outside the market.

A police bullet killed Melyda Corado, 27, the assistant store manager, as she ran toward the store’s entrance after hearing the car crash.

The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, took employees and shoppers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said.

Atkins has pleaded not guilty to the killing.

Prosecutors found two police officers acted lawfully when they returned Atkins’ gunfire.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
TMZ.com

Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33, Shot and Killed in L.A.

11:44 AM PT -- Cops say they were called to the area on a report of gunshots, when they arrived, they located Slim 400 suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 9:08 AM PT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourcentralvalley.com

Sheriff: Man tortures, kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. on Christmas Eve after getting an emergency call. They found the woman unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. Investigators found evidence that the victim had been tortured prior to her death. Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. Nava is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The woman’s name has not been made public.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Clothing#Hostage#Burlington#Kcbs Tv#Lapd#Fire Department
NBC Los Angeles

Do You Recognize Them? LAPD Releases Video of 7-Eleven Hold-ups

Authorities released security video Monday they hope will generate tips from the public to help identify a man and two women suspected of committing a string of hold-ups at Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores over three consecutive evenings. The robberies occurred Nov. 27-29 at 7-Elevens in communities by the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Neighbor Who Forced Way In, Grand Prairie Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23. Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m. Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him. Thomas died at the hospital. Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random. No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Vicente Fernandez: Police storm apartment block after ‘sniper’ shoots at singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame memorial

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles after a disturbance at a vigil for Mexican singer Vicente Fernández. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were seen entering an apartment block above Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday night, amid sounds of a shooting.A suspect was reportedly arrested in an apartment above the Walk of Fame, which was blocked off by LAPD at the scene. There were no injuries. As the Daily News reported on Sunday, it was unclear if the shooter was aiming at a small crowd who had gathered around Mr Fernández’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.Video of the vigil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy