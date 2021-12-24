ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambodia's ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen's son as future leader

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia’s longtime ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen’s eldest son as “future prime minister”, local media reported on Friday, but did not specify a time frame for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for 36 years.

The Central Committee of the Cambodia People’s Party unanimously voted Hun Munet, 44, to be a future prime ministerial candidate, local outlet Freshnews reported.

Hun Sen
Asia
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

