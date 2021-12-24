ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Omicron now dominant virus strain in King County, Western Washington

By Associated Press
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle hospital leader said Thursday that omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in King County and much of...

komonews.com

Comments / 9

Dave S
2d ago

It's like a mild flu for almost all cases and the so called vaccines don't stop Omicron at all, even according to the democrats church of CNN and MSDNC

Reply
2
 

Related
q13fox.com

Most of Western Washington to see snow late Saturday through Sunday

Precipitation could change from rain to snow later this morning for many in Puget Sound, but it's more likely that it will take almost all day for snow to start falling steadily in Western King County and Seattle. The Emerald City might not see all precipitation changing to snow until as late as 4-7 p.m. For most in Western Washington, most of the snow accumulation for this weekend will fall late Saturday through Sunday. Snow tapers late Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Camp in North Seattle near Northgate area prompts concern, anxiety

SEATTLE — Some residents who live in the Northgate area of North Seattle are calling on City Hall to take action on a nearby encampment that has been the site of recent blazes that have raised concern among some residents. Billie Wildrick and Joshua Carter say they heard propane...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release. You’ll notice we saw more outbreaks this week. We know Omicron is here, and the variant appears to spread quickly. Outbreaks can happen whenever people gather. While we all want to continue to do the things we love, we need to use all available tools to stay as safe as possible.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

DPHHS confirms Montana’s first COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron variant

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa. The variant was confirmed today through genomic sequencing performed at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and at Montana State University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Red and Black

ANALYSIS: UGA, county and state COVID-19 cases more than double, omicron becomes dominant strain

As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics. While the country is dealing with the newest coronavirus outbreak caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured those who are vaccinated and boosted that they will be protected from serious illness. However, the country's top infectious-disease specialist joined other public health authorities around the country in warning the millions of people who haven't been vaccinated that they are "very vulnerable" to infection from the country's newly prevalent COVID-19 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Omicron now the dominant U.S. Covid strain at 73% of cases, CDC data shows

The rapidly spreading omicron variant is now the dominant Covid strain in the U.S., representing 73% of sequenced cases, according to data published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Omicron has displaced the previously dominant delta variant, which CDC data shows is now an estimated 26.6% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

