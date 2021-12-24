ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 days of Christmas are anything but merry in 'The Killing Carol'

By K.L. Romo Booktrib.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her debut mystery novel, “The Killing Carol: An Anna Greenan Mystery” (Level Best Books), author Jennifer Bee adds a mysterious and scary twist to holiday celebrations. Anna Greenan’s husband, Jake, died three years ago in an auto accident. She misses him. The two things that get her through her days...

