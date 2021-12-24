Local OL recruit, brother of current Tiger gives the latest

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a current Clemson football player’s younger brother, who is on the Tigers’ radar and holds several power conference offers, to get the latest on his recruitment and much more.

Pendleton (S.C.) High School junior offensive tackle Aidan Leigh – whose brother, Tristan, is a freshman offensive lineman for the Tigers – feels Clemson is among the schools showing the most interest in him at this stage of his recruiting process.

“Definitely Clemson,” he said. “Coastal Carolina’s showing love, Virginia’s showing love, Cincinnati’s showing love, Maryland.”

Maryland, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma have all extended offers to Aidan, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound prospect in the class of 2023.

During the college football regular season, Aidan traveled to check out Virginia, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Clemson. He made an unofficial recruiting visit to Clemson on Oct. 2, when the Tigers played Boston College.

“I enjoyed it a lot, especially like the community,” he said to TCI afterward. “It was loud, and the game itself was really good, too.”

This upcoming offseason, Aidan is looking to return to Virginia as well as visit schools like Maryland, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

He also wants to get back to Clemson and continue cultivating his relationship with the coaching staff.

“I think I really want to build a relationship person-to-person with the coaches more,” he said. “Because it’s always good to have a good relationship with the coach.”

How would Aidan characterize his relationship with Clemson right now?

“I mostly talk to [offensive line] coach [Robbie] Caldwell,” he said. “It’s really tight because my brother plays there. So, he talks to my brother about me sometimes, and I think we’re really tight. When I do get to talk to him, I like to talk to him about how my season’s going and how I’m personally doing.”

Speaking of Tristan, Aidan has heard a lot of good things from his brother about his freshman year with the Tigers.

“He loves it. He really loves it,” Aidan said. “They’re turning him into a really great player. He’s getting good minutes in the games, and it’s just really fun watching him play at the next level.”

Tristan, a former five-star prospect, enrolled at Clemson this past summer after committing to the Tigers in January. Now, it’s Aidan’s turn to figure out where he will call home for college.

At this point in the recruiting process, where do things stand with Aidan and Clemson?

“I think we have a really good relationship,” he said. “I love Clemson. I love the facility, I love the campus, I love the people there. It’s really good hospitality, and I also love the environment on a game day. So, I think they stand pretty good with me.”

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.