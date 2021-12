The title is an attempt at a clever way of saying "this is what I want the Tigers to do". Obviously I would love to see a lineup with Trout, Ohtani, Correa and Ramirez backing a rotation of Burnes, DeGrom and Verlander. But realistically, that won’t happen. However, I do have something in mind. A realistic move I would love to see; the single player I want them to acquire more than any other, is the perennially under rated left handed pitcher from the Baltimore Orioles… Tanner Scott.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO