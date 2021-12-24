ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Manchin's move cuts lifeline for poor kids

Daily Advance
 2 days ago

Every member of Congress says he or she supports children. Then this happens. The expanded child tax credit passed through the American Rescue Plan, one of the only truly consequential pieces of pro-family initiatives in recent memory, is set to run out, with the last of the monthly checks going out...

