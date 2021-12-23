ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Town Of Twain Hart Forced To Evacuate After Cracks Appear In Dam

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuations are being conducted throughout the town of Twain Hart after a large boom was heard and cracks appeared in the nearby dam. Tuolumne County Sheriff Deputies investigated after loud "explosions"...

kfbk.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Modesto Bee

Update: Evacuations lifted after inspectors say Tuolumne County dam is safe

All evacuation advisories have been lifted in a Twain Harte neighborhood after cracks were found near a small dam, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputy Niccoli Sandelin said the California Department of Safety of Dams inspected the dam on Twain Harte Lake and determined it was “structurally sound and clear for continued use.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Black Hills Pioneer

Fire in apartment building forces evacuations

SPEARFISH — A midday Friday fire in a Spearfish apartment building forced the evacuation of it and a neighboring building. According to fire department radio traffic, the fire was reported around noon at one of the Iron Creek Plaza Apartments, believed to be 1710 Ryan Rd. Grey smoke could...
SPEARFISH, SD
NBC Bay Area

Fuel Tanker Overturns on I-680 in Fremont, Forces Evacuations Due to Spill

An overturned fuel tanker shut down northbound Interstate 680 in Fremont for hours Friday and forced some nearby residents to evacuate because of a fuel spill, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Friday on northbound I-680 north of South Mission Boulevard, the CHP...
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#Explosions#Accident#Sheriff#Kcra
KWCH.com

Russell County wildfire forces evacuations in multiple towns

(KWCH) - Thursday morning update: Russell County has opened its 4-H building as a collection site for supply donations. The county said it is requesting that everyone avoid bringing donations directly to the affected areas, and instead, allow organizers to get the supplies needed supplies. At this time officials have...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
mymotherlode.com

Update: Evacuation Advisories Below Twain Harte Lake Dam Lifted

Update at 8:15 a.m.: All evacuation advisories were lifted last night after the California Department of Safety of Dams determined the Twain Harte Lake Dam to be “structurally sound and clear for continued use.” Tuolumne County sheriff spokesperson Nicco Sandelin gives this latest update on the cracks found in the granite rocks near the dam, “Twain Harte Lake Association will continue with draining water from the lake and monitoring the dam.” There is currently no word on the next steps regarding fixing the cracks.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Loveland Family Forced to Evacuate Home Due to Christmas Eve House Fire

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA) responded to a house fire in Loveland just before midnight last night as a Christmas Eve blaze forced a family to quickly evacuate. According to a post from Loveland Fire, the house caught ablaze due to a wildland fire near Boedecker Lake. The family's two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Cameron Park Involved Two Vehicles

A two-vehicle head-on collision happened in Cameron Park on December 20 at about 1:11 p.m. The crash of a white pickup and a gold Mercedes MLK occurred at the intersection of Cameron Park Drive and Alhambra Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicles were moved to the right side of the road. The reason for the crash has yet to be reported, and it is unclear if injuries resulted from this collision in the vicinity of Placerville. The CHP will be investigating the head-on collision, and as of this time, there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.
CAMERON PARK, CA
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFOR

Oklahoma panhandle wildfires force evacuations

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) — The high winds and dry conditions are fueling wildfires in many parts of Oklahoma. In Guymon, residents on the northwest side of town were encouraged to evacuate the area as a wildfire was so close to the town. Heavy smoke and poor visibility caused officials...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina. A diver with the Contra Costa County Fire Department dove into the freezing water to tie a rope around the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it from the marina, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato. First responders worked as quickly as possible as the tide was coming in. Car sitting Martinez Marina after driving off pier. (Craig Cannon/KPIX) After removing the vehicle from the water, responders discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat. While the rain and fog impeding vision could’ve been responsible for the accident, Impastato said it was unclear what caused the driver to drive off the pier. First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire, the Martinez Police and Pittsburg Fire departments all contributed to the rescue efforts, which lasted nearly three hours in the rain. The victim, possibly a woman, had not been identified by press time. The accident was under investigation.
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS LA

Person Dies In LAX Parking Structure Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old man died tonight in a parking structure at Los Angeles International Airport. Firefighters were sent on a medical distress call at 5:21 p.m. in the lower level of Parking Garage 1 at 101 World Way, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The man was reported in “grave condition,” Stewart said. Los Angeles World Airport police were working to save the man when paramedics arrived and worked on him about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. A spokesman for LAX Police was not available to provide further details, including whether there was anything suspicious about the death. The deceased man’s identity was not immediately available.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Fire Investigators Say Tulsa House Fire Likely Set Intentionally

According to fire investigators, it is very possible that an overnight house fire in North Tulsa was set intentionally, reported News Channel 8 KTUL. Firefighters in Tulsa say that they were called to a home that was engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. near 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
TULSA, OK
Turnto10.com

Natural gas leak forces evacuation of Seekonk businesses

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A natural gas leak in Seekonk forced the evacuation of nine businesses Thursday. The fire chief said someone was digging behind a business on Route 6 and struck a 2-inch gas line. Eversource stopped the leak about an hour later, and no injuries were reported.
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy